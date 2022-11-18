BEAUFORT - The Carteret Sheriff's Office issued a warning Thursday, Nov. 17 about a recently observed imposter scam hitting the area.
Residents are reporting fake phone calls from someone representing themselves as a Carteret County deputy sheriff using a real deputy's name in an effort to elicit money.
The Sheriff's Office will never call and request money by phone or ask for you to provide banking information, Maj. Jason Wank wrote in a press release.
The office advises members of the public to never give out their personal banking information, credit or debit card number, wire money or purchase gift cards and give out the numbers.
"These scammers will say anything to get you to send them money," the release read.
Anyone who may have been scammed is asked to call their local police department or the Carteret County Communications Center at 252-726-1911.
