Atlantic Beach town hall moves to new, temporary location

ATLANTIC BEACH — Town hall staff are entering the new year with a new office location, and so far Atlantic Beach officials seem pleased with the change.
The town is replacing the existing town hall, police station and fire station with a combined public safety and administration complex, which will be built on the site of the existing town hall, fire station and now-demolished former public works building. Staff began moving out of town hall Dec. 21 in preparation for its demolition, and Dec. 23, they reopened in temporary office space set up at Atlantic Station shopping center on West Fort Macon Road.
Water billing clerk Elizabeth Cobb was in the office Dec. 23 shortly after it opened for business that morning. She said they’d already been getting customers coming.
“We’re pretty much moved in,” Ms. Cobb said, adding that the staff likes the new, if temporary, office space.
Town Planning and Zoning Director Michelle Eitner said in an email staff is excited for the new complex and the steps moving toward it.
“The temporary open office is brightly colored and fairly spacious,” Ms. Eitner said. “The new boardroom has really come together, as well. Combining the work of several departments into one room can be difficult, but we’re all learning a little bit more about each others’ functions and duties.”
Not all of the administrative staff is located in this new office, however. Town Manager David Walker’s office was relocated to the existing public services building at 1400 West Fort Macon Road, along with the mayor’s office and the town clerk’s station. Mr. Walker said in an email the move worked out better than expected.
“The teamwork between all departments to make the move was excellent,” he said. “We were able to relocated ahead of our schedule and we actually began to serve citizen walk-ins a day earlier than expected. We received great assistants from the consultants who had to relocate our computer services and our phone services.”
Mr. Walker said the public works and fire departments helped in the move, “doing much of the heavy lifting and relocation of office furniture and supplies.”
“Our employees were most cooperative and excited to make the move,” he said.
Before any construction can begin on the new complex, the police department will also need to move. Mr. Walker said at the regular council meeting Dec. 21 the department will move to Atlantic Station the first week of January.
