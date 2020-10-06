BEAUFORT — After a suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Carteret County Register of Deeds office resumed accepting U.S. passport applications Monday.
According to a release from the office, which is on the first floor of the administration building in Beaufort, staff members will process applications by appointment only.
Those interested can call the office at 252-728-8474 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays to speak with a passport agent. Applicants will be required to wear a mask to their appointment.
According to the office, the current processing time for routine service is 10 to 12 weeks, while expedited service is four to six weeks. Expedited service costs an additional $60.
The Register of Deeds office has been authorized to process passport applications since 2018.
For more information on U.S. passports or what is required for an appointment, contact an agent with the county office.
