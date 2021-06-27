BOGUE — James Nelson Smallwood had seen more than enough scary near-accidents involving speeding motorists and children in recent months on Forest Line Drive, so he went before the Bogue Town Council and asked for speed bumps on his street.
He got them, by a 3-0 vote Monday night at the board’s regular meeting in town hall.
“We’ve had a lot of problems,” Mr. Smallwood told the council prior to the vote by Councilmen David Padgett, Al Taylor and Charlie Wilton. “People are running wide open. There are kids playing at basketball goals on the side of the road. Somebody’s gonna get run over.”
His wife, Rosa Smallwood, agreed.
“I have literally stopped people,” she said. “There are a lot of small grandkids out there. It’s going to be a bad time.”
Mr. Smallwood said he was the first resident of the street, which is off Bogue Loop Road, in 1989, and has seen the speeding problem dramatically grow as development increased in the rural area near Highway 24.
The Smallwoods said the problem has gotten more frightening as more and more families with small children have moved into the area, including Creek Line Drive, which intersects with Forest Line Drive.
The council agreed to put bumps on Forest Line and Creek Line drives. The town has a few available for Forest Line Drive and agreed to ask contractor Thompson Simpson Construction of Morehead City to put in some on Creek Line Drive as part of an upcoming paving project.
“I’m all for it,” Mr. Padgett said. “We’ll put down what we have as soon as we can.”
Town clerk and planning director Shawne Southard said speed bumps have to be at least 100 feet from any intersection and 300 feet from each other.
The town will also install signs to warn motorists of the speed bumps, something Mr. Smallwood suggested be delayed for a while.
“Let ‘em hit ‘em a few times first,” he said. “That’ll get their attention.”
Paving of Creek Line Drive won the council’s approval Monday night as part of a project that also will include portions of Creek Lane, the entrance to Lake Arthur Estates, Park Avenue, Hunting Bay Drive, Barrington Ridge and Franklin Court. The contract with Thomas Simpson is for $67,395.
Mayor O’Chat said he doesn’t know when the work will begin, as contractors are busy and suffering through a labor shortage.
Councilmen Rick Dougherty was absent Monday night, and the council has not yet filled the seat of Herbert Page, who died last month.
Both the speed bumps and paving initiative will be paid for through state Powell Bill Funds, derived from the gas tax.
