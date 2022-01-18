White House launches website early for free at-home COVID-19 tests

CARTERET COUNTY — Residents are now able to order free at-home COVID-19 rapid tests online at COVIDTests.gov.
The website was originally scheduled to begin taking orders Wednesday. However, the White House launched the site Tuesday to test it prior to a formal launch on Wednesday.
The website states that orders “will usually ship in 7-12 days.”
It also encourages residents to order tests now “so you have them when you need them.” Households will only be allowed to order four rapid test kits, which the U.S. Postal Service will ship for free.
In addition, the website offers answers to frequently asked questions regarding COVID testing protocols. For households of more than four individuals, officials offer information on ways to get free tests or be reimbursed by insurance for at-home tests.
County Health Director Nina Oliver said Tuesday at-home tests may be used if a person has COVID-19 symptoms or has been exposed or potentially exposed to an individual with COVID-19.
“Even if you don’t have symptoms and have not been exposed to an individual with COVID-19, using a self-test before gathering indoors with others can give you information about the risk of spreading the virus that causes COVID-19,” she said. “This is especially important before gathering with unvaccinated children, older individuals, those who are immunocompromised, or individuals at risk of severe disease.”
Ms. Oliver said those who test positive using an at-home test are asked to follow the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
“People should assume the test results are accurate and isolate from others to reduce the risk of spreading the virus,” she said. “A negative test result indicates that you may not be infected and may be at low risk of spreading disease to others, though it does not rule out an infection.”
She added that if a person thinks their test result may be incorrect, they should contact a health care provider to determine whether or not additional testing is necessary.
She cautioned home COVID-19 rapid tests have an expiration date, which can be found on the box, and it’s important to verify the date before beginning the test.
“The shelf life of test kits generally varies among different manufacturers. To ensure test accuracy, tests should be used within the appropriate time frame,” Ms. Oliver said.
White House officials said they will prioritize shipments of the rapid tests to Americans from ZIP codes that have experienced high rates of COVID-19 cases and deaths, with the first 20% of each day’s orders going to those areas, according to The Associated Press.
President Joe Biden last week announced that the administration plans to buy 1 billion at-home tests for U.S. citizens. In addition, the White House is working on a plan to make high-quality face masks available for free, with details coming later this week.
