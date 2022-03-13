ATLANTIC BEACH — Boardwalk improvements, wastewater service for the commercial corridor and a plan to guide redevelopment in the corridor are among the town council's goals this year.
The council met for its annual planning retreat Wednesday at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel on West Fort Macon Road. During the retreat, the council discussed long-term plans for the year ahead.
The council is particularly focused this year on redesigning the public beach boardwalk along Atlantic Boulevard, pursuing wastewater service for the commercial corridor in the center of town and creating a small area plan for the commercial corridor.
Town officials are conducting a boardwalk redesign contest, which received 55 entries. A selection jury narrowed down the entries to three finalists, and finalist presentations are scheduled for Thursday, April 7, after which the proposals will go out for public and council consideration.
“While the (boardwalk) design stuff is happening, we need to line up some financing,” Mayor Trace Cooper said.
The boardwalk is located in the Circle, a development district consisting of the property directly south of the Atlantic Beach Causeway/Fort Macon Road intersection and the surrounding neighborhoods. Mayor Cooper said Circle owner and developer Fred Bunn has expressed interest in selling parts of the lots next to the boardwalk to the town to facilitate the redesign project.
“Fred's always been willing to work with us towards the greater good of Atlantic Beach,” the mayor said.
Construction on the redesigned boardwalk isn't expected any earlier than Tuesday, Nov. 1. Councilman Joey Dean and Mayor Cooper agreed some temporary construction will be necessary to make the existing, dilapidated boardwalk safe for visitors this summer.
Another project the council wants to pursue this year is contracting for a wastewater service for the commercial corridor, which includes the area along the Atlantic Beach Causeway and parts of Fort Macon Road, where the majority of the commercial property in town sits. Mayor Cooper said state septic tank setback laws make it difficult to impossible to redevelop property for commercial use in this area, so a wastewater service is needed to allow the corridor to maintain its commercial nature.
Town officials are discussing a service agreement with Red Bird utility company for an 80,000 gallon-per-day service along the area, which the Sugarloaf package treatment plant on West Fort Macon Road would facilitate. Mayor Cooper said as of Wednesday, the utility provider is pursuing an N.C. Public Utility Commission permit to expand the plant.
Because the council wants to keep the corridor's commercial nature, it also plans to hire a planning firm this year to create a small area plan to accompany the wastewater service. This plan will lay out the kind of development the council wants to see occur within the corridor and set landscaping and street access cut requirements to hook into the planned wastewater service.
“We'll be able to negotiate with developers on a project-by-project basis,” Mayor Cooper said.
The council interviewed representatives from three planning firms who answered a request for proposals from the council to draft the small area plan. The council is considering Benchmark Planning, Stewart Planning and Yard & Company for this project. Mayor Cooper said the council should aim to chose a firm by late March to early April.
Improvements to landscaping, public parking and general infrastructure along Atlantic Beach Causeway are also goals for the council this year. Mayor Cooper said the N.C. Department of Transportation has already signed off on an improvement plan, now the council needs to find funding for the various projects, which it intends to pursue in phases.
“My hope is as private developers come in, we can partner with them to pay for some of this,” he said.
One large improvement project proposed on the causeway is adding a fishing pier to the Atlantic Beach Causeway bridge abutment. The abutment at the foot of the bridge is a popular spot for fishing.
Mayor Cooper said Big Rock Blue Marlin Fishing Tournament officials have approached him with an offer to partner on building a fishing pier at the abutment. He also said the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries has proposed installing an artificial reef near the abutment. The council Wednesday seemed in favor of pursuing these projects with the tournament and division.
