CAPE CARTERET — Town Manager Frank Rush named Sgt. Richard Eschbach interim police chief Monday night after a brief ceremony to honor retiring Chief Bill McKinney during the monthly board meeting in town hall.
The retiring chief, as is tradition, was awarded his service revolver and badge.
Rush called it a bittersweet moment and said Chief McKinney was a good quality man and deserved thanks from the community he served for about 10 years, the last six as chief.
Commissioner Jeff Waters, a former Emerald Isle police chief, said Chief McKinney had done an “awesome job. Our prayers go with you on the days to follow,” he added.
Commissioner Don Miller, a former Cape Carteret police chief, echoed those comments.
“Thank you for your service during turbulent times,” he said. “You held everything steady.”
An emotional Chief McKinney said that no matter what he does for the rest of his life, Cape Carteret will always be a part of him.
He thanked commissioners for their support and thanked the town staffers he has served with, especially his officers.
“I could not have worked with a better staff,” he said.
Chief McKinney also thanked residents of the town for their support since he replaced Tony Rivera, whom the board dismissed by a 3-2 vote in 2018 because of “lack of confidence” in his ability to lead the department.
“You came to the rescue,” Commissioner Steve Martin said. “We were in dire straits” with residents and the department divided over the dismissal of Rivera.
The town is searching for a permanent chief, and Rush hopes to have someone on the job no later than Thanksgiving. He has said internal department applications are welcome.
