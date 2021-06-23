CCC trustees to discuss geohome proposal
The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees buildings and grounds and finance committees will meet jointly at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the McGee Building boardroom. The meeting will be available via Zoom, as well.
Trustees will discuss a proposal by N.C. State University to construct a geohome prototype section next to the Center for Marine Sciences and Technology on the college campus in Morehead City.
The structure would be outfitted with sensors, enabling researchers to collect data during hurricanes. The goal is to partner with industry and community leaders to create affordable, hurricane-resistant housing.
To join the Zoom meeting, visit carteret-edu.zoom.us/j/92911657245.
