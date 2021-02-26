MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret High School Youth and Government Club competed in the 29th Annual NC YMCA Youth Legislature Conference, which was held virtually over two recent weekends.
Students wrote bills, debated in chambers, wrote briefs, argued constitutionality in front of student justices and more.
The WCHS team won the prestigious Model Delegation award, the second time in the club’s history.
Six WCHS members served as state officers for the conference. Alexis Kay served as one of two chief justices, one of the most prestigious positions in the program. Five members served as associate justices: Ashley Daniel, Samantha Webb, Lindsey Cobb, Ann Hadley Griffin and Susanna Segrave.
In total, WCHS represented six of the 10 elected positions in the Court of Appeals program, an unprecedented number in the history of the program. The school had seven teams compete in the Court of Appeals program out of a total of 30 competing teams.
Two WCHS teams, with members Josh Henderson and Scotland McNeill, and Madison Reavis and Anna Keith Sullivan, made the All-Star round. This recognized those teams as two of the best.
Team 24, with Mr. Henderson and Mr. McNeil, were victorious in their All-Star round as well, the first time in the WCHS club's history.
Here is an overview of the team’s results, which determines positions at the state level for the 2020-21 conference:
- Chief justice: Ann Hadley Griffin (third in the club’s history, one of only two elected from the entire conference.)
- Associate justices: Madison Reavis and Anna Keith Sullivan.
- Model delegation: Second time receiving this recognition.
- Court of Appeals All-Stars: Case 1 - Team 24, Josh Henderson and Scotland McNeill (who won their case in the All-Star rounds, the first team from WCHS to accomplish this.)
- Court of Appeals All-Stars: Case 2 - Team 25, Madison Reavis and Anna Keith Sullivan (one of only three teams to receive a perfect score in a round during conference).
- Model attorney team: Madison Reavis and Anna Keith Sullivan (first time in WCHS history).
- Model first-year delegate: Allegra Banks.
- Model guest judge: Grace Hernandez.
- First bill to pass through the legislative branch and become law from WCHS YAG, freshman Maggie Holden.
- Second bill to pass through legislative branch and become law from WCHS YAG: Alexis Kay and Madison Clark.
