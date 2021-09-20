MOREHEAD CITY — Property owners and developers in Carteret County and elsewhere along the coast need to keep artificial turf at least 30 feet from water bodies, according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Coastal Resources Commission.
The commission met online via WebEx Wednesday for its regular business meeting, and the N.C. Division of Coastal Management, the agency which enforces the regulations set by the CRC, requested confirmation on the matter of artificial turf. Specifically, that artificial turf isn’t allowed in the existing 30-foot buffer around estuarine and public trust shoreline areas of environmental concern.
After discussion, the CRC agreed 10-1 to confirm the DCM’s interpretation of the regulations.
While the commission chose to uphold the interpretation, changes to the regulations may be proposed at a future commission meeting to allow some forms of artificial turf.
DCM Wilmington permit coordinator Robb Mairs presented the issue to the CRC Wednesday. He said there’s been some issues with developers seeking to put artificial turf in the buffer on the grounds it could be considered landscaping, which is excepted from the buffer regulation.
“The buffer was identified as crucial to water quality (during rulemaking),” Mr. Mairs said.
Existing rules don’t contain any official definition of artificial turf. However, Mr. Mairs said different types of the products include different amounts of plastic materials, some packed to tighter densities that may affect its ability to allow stormwater infiltration.
DCM Director Braxton Davis said case-by-case reviews of development projects may be necessary.
Commission member Bob Emory was in support of prohibiting artificial turf from the buffer altogether.
“That (buffer) is the last line of defense (for water quality),” he said. “Before we allow something new, we should be sure it’s going to do the same job (as natural turf). Nothing I’ve seen today assures me of that.”
While the CRC generally agreed to uphold the DCM’s interpretation, the panel also seemed willing to consider allowing some forms of artificial turf in the buffer.
Commission member Larry Baldwin said while he recognized the concern of plastic products being used near water bodies, natural turf could contain fertilizers and herbicides which could also affect water quality.
“I can see (artificial turf) being used as a (water quality) tool if used properly,” he said.
Commission member Craig Bromby said he thinks the rules need more examination.
“I think we can endorse the status quo,” he said, “but we need to look at this.”
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
