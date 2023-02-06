NEWPORT - Chief of Police Keith Lewis Jr. stated his department received a report of a potential drug overdose of a white male and dispatched officers to the Hostess House in Newport just after 4:30 a.m.
The man was identified as 52-year-old Daniel Jay Savage II.
Officers indicated Savage possibly died from an apparent drug overdose.
Lewis said police are not treating this as a homicide as there are no suspicions of foul play or violence, but they are examining all details related to the death and the next of kin has been notified.
