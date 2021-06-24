BOGUE — The Bogue Town Council adopted by 3-0 vote Monday night a resolution to honor longtime Councilman Herbert Page, who died last month after a long illness.
The action came during the panel’s monthly meeting in town hall off Chimney Branch Road.
The resolution cites Mr. Page’s service to the town, Carteret County, the Farm Bureau, the U.S. Armed Forces in the Navy and to his church, Broad Oak Church of God, among other things.
Mr. Page died May 28 at age 84. He was one of the founding fathers of Bogue, which was chartered by the General Assembly in 1995 after he and others grew concerned about the largely rural area being annexed by Cape Carteret. He served on the council from inception until his death.
The council has not named a replacement, nor did it discuss the matter Monday night.
The resolution concludes by resolving the town appreciates Mr. Page’s “outstanding service and contributions.”
Town clerk and planning director Shawne Southard said she plans to frame the resolution, as well as an article about him which appeared in the News-Times in early June and present both to his widow, Shirley Page, at a council meeting in the future.
In other business Monday night, the council:
- Said it was happy Ms. Southard had recently sent letters and gotten positive results to solve a few violations of the town’s nuisance ordinance regarding overgrown vegetation and other things. However, Mayor Bobby O’Chat and others asked Ms. Southard to contact one of the council members first in the future so they can drive by and investigate the complaints, which the clerk said were called in by residents.
The mayor said the point is the violator might have good reasons not to have able to address the issue that caused the complaint.
“Just call one of us first,” the mayor said.
- Adopted by 3-0 vote an ordinance, required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, necessary for the town to be able to impose things like curfews, prohibitions on alcohol sales and blocking streets during a declared emergency.
Ms. Southard said the town has been “piggybacking” on the county’s emergency declaration authority, but FEMA no longer allows that. She drafted language for the town based on the county’s language, she said, but with a few tweaks.
- Tabled until the Monday, July 19 meeting a decision on whether to spend $1,750 to buy three angel decorations to be hung on light poles during Christmas season. Ms. Southard said the price includes installation and is good through July.
- Heard from Mayor O’Chat, during his monthly financial report, the town has $530,715 total in its bank accounts.
- Learned from Ms. Southard the filing period for the municipal election will begin Friday, July 2 at noon and will end Friday, July 16 at noon.
The seats held by Mayor O’Chat and councilmen David Padgett and Charlie Wilton are up for election. None of them said whether they planned to file. The fee is $5, payable at the county elections office in Beaufort.
Councilman Rick Dougherty was absent for the meeting, the seat formerly held by Mr. Page is still vacant and Mayor O’Chat votes only to break ties.
