First Kayak for the Warriors golf tournament draws 100 golfers

PINE KNOLL SHORES — This year, supporters of Hope for the Warriors in Pine Knoll Shores put down their kayak paddles and picked up their golf clubs for the first Kayak for The Warriors golf tournament.
The Crystal Coast Country Club hosted the volunteer-organized event Friday. The tournament was a mixed team event. The tournament champions, with a score of -16 (total 54), were Tim Bowen, Richard Porter, Brian Carithers and Paul Simpson.
On Friday morning, 100 participating golfers gathered outside the country club’s main building as club manager Danny Torbush told them the rules for the tournament. While Pine Knoll Shores volunteers traditionally hold an annual kayak and paddleboard race to raise funds for Hope for the Warriors, a nonprofit dedicated to assisting retired and active duty service members and their families, due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions, this year they organized a golf tournament instead.
Pine Knoll Shores volunteer coordinator Jean McDanal said the golf tournament is “brand new for us.”
“We didn’t know how people would respond,” she said, “but it’s been phenomenal. We have 100 golfers. Ee actually had more (registrations) than we could accommodate.”
Ms. McDanal said the volunteers think the golf tournament “is a keeper.”
“We’ve already got a date scheduled for next year,” she said. The next tournament is scheduled for May 2021, in order to avoid the summer heat.
Event organizer Kathy Blowers said the turnout for the tournament was “wonderful.”
“We got registrations for 112 (golfers),” she said. “The support and sponsorship in Pine Knoll Shores and Morehead City has been amazing.”
Ms. Blowers said there were about 75 businesses and individual sponsors for the tournament, including Nurse Next Door, a new local business.
Nurse Next Door owner Clay Jackson was at the tournament Friday, and his staff had a station set up at the first tee, where they were sponsoring an award for golfers who get closest to the hole on the first shot.
“We’re a new company to the area,” Mr. Jackson said. “Nurse Next Door’s motto is ‘happier aging.’ Our goal is to get people back doing what they love to do. Supporting Hope for the Warriors was a perfect fit for us.”
While the total amount of donations raised wasn’t available early Friday, Ms. McDanal said a lot of participants had been donating through the various opportunities provided in the tournament.
“They’ve been buying mulligans like they’re peanuts,” she said.
Out on the course, one donation opportunity offered was a chance for players to use a modified AR-15 rifle to launch their balls at one of the holes. Hope for the Warriors Director of Military Operations Lee Bonar was overseeing the rifle station.
“It’s a fantastic day,” Mr. Bonar said. “Everything is going well, everyone’s doing well with the social distancing. Everyone’s enjoying being able to get out in the beautiful weather.”
Mr. Bonar said when compared to the traditional kayak and paddleboard race held in Pine Knoll Shores, the golf tournament is “a completely different event.”
“With COVID-19, this is something where people can meet requirements, take part in a sports event and support Hope for the Warriors,” he said.
Among the golfers in the tournament Friday was Devan Barbour, who the tournament was “the easiest tournament for me to sign up for.”
“My dad was a World War II veteran,” he said. “I believe it is a great cause.”
Some of the golfers in Friday’s tournament were former military. Tory Kidder said he is retired from the U.S. Marine Corps.
“I was invited by Hope for the Warriors as one of the warriors,” he said. “I enjoy all the Hope for the Warriors tournaments.”
Golfer Susan Griffin said she and her friends decided to participate because “it’s a good cause and a lot of fun.”
“We’ll participate every year if we’re still standing,” she said.
Town Manager Brian Kramer was at the tournament, though he wasn’t participating. He said he’s “really proud and happy with what the volunteers put on this year.”
“Everything these people put their mind to, they accomplish,” he said. “This will be our third (Hope for the Warriors) event, in addition to the kayak race itself and the gala auction. The country club has been very cooperative. It’s a credit to the volunteers that with this pandemic, they were able to put on this safe and fun event.”
