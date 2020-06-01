Fire destroys Harkers Island apartment

HARKERS ISLAND — A fire destroyed an apartment Friday evening at 112 Fulford Drive in this island community, with no injuries reported.
Harkers Island Fire Chief Chad Mann said Monday the call came in at 6:42 p.m. Friday and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the county fire marshal.
“It was a total loss,” Chief Mann said. “No one was at home at the time of the fire and the American Red Cross is assisting the family.”
He said multiple units reported to the scene to help combat the blaze and the fire was contained in about 10 minutes.
“We did have people on scene until about 9 p.m. to handle any hot spots,” Chief Mann noted.
Those reporting to the fire were Harkers Island Fire and Rescue, Otway Fire and Rescue, Marshallberg Fire and Rescue and Beaufort Fire and EMS departments.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.