CARTERET COUNTY — County health officials say though there have been no outbreaks of COVID-19 at long-term care facilities within Carteret County, they are closely following state and federal guidance on how to prevent such an outbreak from occurring.
Carteret County Health Director Stephanie Cannon confirmed an outbreak has not affected any of the county’s long-term care facilities, which include nursing homes, adult care homes, skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities. As of Monday, the county has reported 28 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, with six active cases, 19 patients considered recovered and three dead.
“We hope we don’t have an outbreak, but we are reviewing guidance and plans on how we will respond if we do,” Ms. Cannon said in an email to the News-Times. “…From what we’ve heard, LTC facilities in the county are doing a great job in trying to prevent an outbreak in their facility.”
Ms. Cannon said the health department has been working closely with staff at facilities to prevent an outbreak. She said they are following guidance from the state and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how to properly prepare for COVID-19.
The CDC says it’s particularly important to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities because of their congregate nature and high-risk populations. Those over the age of 65 and with underlying health conditions are at the highest risk of developing complications from the disease resulting in death.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services issued a “toolkit” of resources for long-term care facilities on preventing and managing COVID-19 outbreaks. The toolkit includes guidance on prevention and infection control, as well as information on personal protective equipment and other related resources.
“Even one case of COVID-19 in a LTC setting is a serious public health concern and needs immediate investigation and implementation of infection control measures by the facility and the local health department,” NCDHHS says.
The first line of defense is to prevent the coronavirus from even entering a long-term care facility. NCDHHS recommends limiting access points to the facility, restricting visitation and actively monitoring personnel for symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
Facilities should also frequently screen residents for symptoms and practice social distancing among residents, including canceling group activities and communal dining.
If the illness is detected within a facility, NCDHHS says to immediately isolate the patient and have dedicated personnel attend to their care.
More information on how long-term care facilities are handling the spread of the coronavirus is available at ncdhhs.gov/divisions/public-health/covid19/covid-19-guidance#long-term-care-facilities.
After recent pressure from numerous media and watchdog organizations, NCDHHS this week began reporting the locations of congregate facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks throughout the state. Beginning Friday, the state will update the list twice weekly with the facility name and county and the number of lab-confirmed cases and deaths. The state advises the data is preliminary and investigations into the outbreaks by local health departments are ongoing.
As of Tuesday, there were about 70 outbreaks identified throughout the state. The data includes outbreaks at long-term care facilities, as well as correctional facilities. The Associated Press reports four nursing homes have experienced outbreaks with at least 10 deaths.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.