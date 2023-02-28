BEAUFORT - After standing for over 90 years as a symbol of the African American community's commitment to education, the Beaufort Queen Street High School was finally dismantled Feb. 21 due to irreparable structure damage.
As the demolition was taking place, several former students came out to watch and share their experiences with each other.
The school's history began in the 1920s when the previous school for African Americans in Carteret County burned down.
It was crucial that another be built, and Queen Street High School was constructed between 1927 and 1928 on the corner of Queen and Mulberry streets.
The new school was a place of learning for first-to-12th-grade students and quickly became the epicenter of the African American community in Beaufort and surrounding towns.
As enrollment increased over time, additional buildings were added and expanded, including a gymnasium which is still in use today as a teen center for the local Boys & Girls Club.
Despite having to use old textbooks from other schools, teachers at Queen Street provided an excellent learning environment, and many students went on to pursue higher education.
Notable graduates from Queen Street High School include Reginald Hawkins, Linwood Davis and Charles McDonald Sr.
Hawkins graduated in 1941, got his doctorate degree and became a dentist. He also was a civil rights leader who worked with Martin Luther King Jr. and ran for state governor.
Davis was in the class of 1957 and went on to receive a doctorate degree from Carnegie Mellon. Davis was an author and professor who wrote more than 20 books and 150 articles.
McDonald graduated in 1966 and earned a degree from Harris Barber College. Afterward, he was the first African American to be hired as a security police officer at the Morehead City State Port.
He joined the Beaufort Police Department in 1979 and was promoted to chief in 1992, making him the first African American in Beaufort to hold the role. He also owned two businesses, was elected town commissioner and served as mayor pro-tempore.
Reverend William Ellison, a 1963 graduate and director of the Queen Street Heritage Foundation, now owns a portion of the land where the school sits. His church, Queen Street Missionary Baptist Church, owns the rest.
Ellison shared some of his experiences with the school, including Mayday celebrations, which were a big part of the community's culture.
"We all gathered around the flagpole and had fun," Ellison said. "We had all kinds of activities there. We also had a lot of discipline from our teachers and the neighborhood."
Unfortunately, the school burned down in 1968 and left only a few damaged buildings behind.
After years of sitting in disrepair, Ellison decided to tear down most of what was left of the school in 2023 because it was not economically feasible to remodel all of the buildings.
"It was a great part of my life and helped make me who I am today," Ellison said. "We had great students who went on to be successful doctors, lawyers and government workers. It was amazing and wonderful. We had our ups and downs, but it was good."
To keep the spirit of the school alive, Ellison is working on renovating the old band room to create an African American Culture Center.
He also plans on allowing the nearby Boys & Girls Club and the community use of the land for recreational activities once the debris is cleared.
"We want to bring this building back to existence so we all can gather together and look at the history of what we did," Ellison said.
