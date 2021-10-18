INDIAN BEACH — Residents and property owners in Indian Beach have an opportunity Wednesday, Nov. 10 to voice their thoughts on a proposal to allow mixed-use residential developments in the business district.
The Indian Beach Board of Commissioners met Wednesday for its regular meeting in the town hall boardroom on Salter Path Road, with Mayor Stewart Pickett absent. During the meeting, the board unanimously scheduled a public hearing for 5 p.m. Nov. 10 on a proposed ordinance amendment to allow mixed residential unit developments in property zoned B-1 (general business district).
Developers Sammy Ballou and Fred Bunn requested the amendment to facilitate a project they’re pursing on two lots to the immediate east of the Ocean Club.
While the developers are requesting the amendment to allow them to build a mixed residential project there, any approved amendments would apply to all property zoned B-1.
Town manager Tim White said Wednesday Mr. Ballou and Mr. Bunn amended their initial request, dropping requested changes to side setbacks and buffer requirements.
“They’re now pretty much in line with the current ordinance,” Mr. White said, “all they’re doing is creating the new category for multi-use development.”
Before the commissioners hold the public hearing, the planning board will review the latest draft at a meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday and then make a recommendation.
This wasn’t the only development project to come before the board of commissioners last week. The board also unanimously approved a request to subdivide the Paradise Bay mobile home park lot, located next to the Indian Beach Fire Station, into two parcels. Mr. White said the owner, Paradise Bay MHC LLC, is attempting to re-finance the property and wants the lot subdivided to separate the commercial building with the Save-A-Stop gas station from the other, residential property.
The following also occurred at Wednesday’s meeting:
- The board unanimously declared self-contained breathing apparatus equipment from the fire department as surplus.
- The board unanimously approved minutes from the Sept. 8 board meeting.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.