RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality Friday joined the N.C. Attorney General and 16 states in filing suit opposing the Environmental Protection Agency’s final rule defining “Waters of the United States.” The rule is set to take effect Monday, June 22.
DEQ Secretary Michael Regan said this rule “threatens decades of improvements in water quality and endangers North Carolina’s unique wetlands.”
“This historic rollback of protections will result in a significant loss of natural resources and it is not based on science and runs counter to decades of EPA policy,” Mr. Regan said. “DEQ will continue to use the state’s authority to protect water quality and the associated economic benefits to North Carolina.”
The Crystal Coast Waterkeeper office applauded state officials for taking this action. The office said in a release Friday the actions of the attorney general are “an important step for N.C., and particularly eastern N.C. with its wetlands and waterways.”
“These waterways would be greatly impacted by a reduction in the regulatory controls currently in place,” the waterkeeper office said. “The waters of the Crystal Coast and White Oak and New Rivers will suffer greatly if these rules are weakened as proposed in the new WOTUS Rules.”
Crystal Coast Waterkeeper and White Oak-New Riverkeeper Advocacy Director Larry Baldwin said the announcement from the state is “great news coming out of North Carolina and the office of the Attorney General.”
“Protections of our rivers, streams, wetlands and waterways would surely be compromised if the WOTUS rules are allowed to be weakened,” Mr. Baldwin said. “It has been the voice of the people that has been a key factor in the decision to enter into the lawsuit.”
According to the DEQ’s announcement, the new rule “arbitrarily narrows the existing definition of waters protected under the Clean Water Act and excludes many of North Carolina’s wetlands.”
“These wetlands play a critical role in filtering pollution and slowing stormwater during flooding events,” the department said. “The new rule also reduces protections for drinking water sources, risks damage to our fishing industry and increases flooding risks from runoff and sea-level rise.”
In joint comments on the proposed rule in April 2019, DEQ and Mr. Stein advocated for a science-based approach to defining the WOTUS to preserve water quality and provide clarity for landowners.
DEQ said Friday it objected to “arbitrary changes in defining protected waters and raised concerns about the regulatory gap created by the changes that would need to be filled by new rules, laws and personnel to protect wetlands.”
The department said it also raised concerns about “the increased burden on underfunded, understaffed regulatory agencies that work in partnership with the federal government to protect wetlands nation-wide.”
“The EPA final rule does not address the concerns raised in those comments,” the department said.
A copy of the filing is available at the website files.nc.gov/ncdeq/Press+Releases/WOTUS-Complaint-Filed-05012020.pdf.
