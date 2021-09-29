MOREHEAD CITY — The past roughly two months have been the deadliest on record for COVID-19 in Carteret County, but Carteret Health Care officials who have been on the front lines of the pandemic since its onset are hopeful at recent signs the latest surge is finally beginning to subside.
Between Aug. 1 and Sept. 21, the Morehead City-based hospital had 164 total COVID-19 admissions, according to statistics shared by CHC President and CEO Harvey Case during a meeting of the facility’s board of directors Monday. That makes it the most active time period for COVID-19 hospitalizations since the pandemic began in March 2020.
The vast majority of the COVID-positive patients admitted to CHC in that period, 133 out of 164, were not vaccinated against the disease, according to Mr. Case.
“The last six to seven weeks have probably been the most challenging of my career, and I can tell you they have been most challenging for many hospitals around the state,” Mr. Case said Monday.
Carteret County recorded 24 COVID-19 deaths in the same time period, Aug. 1-Sept. 21, Mr. Case continued. He said 21 of those deaths occurred in people who were not fully vaccinated, while three were fully vaccinated.
The hospital reached a record high COVID-19 patient census Aug. 19 with 27 patients, Mr. Case added. After reaching a very low number of hospitalizations earlier in the summer, sometimes getting to zero, admissions began to surge again in late July as the delta variant began to spread rapidly in North Carolina.
As of Tuesday afternoon, CHC reported 17 COVID-related hospitalizations, up from 15 reported Monday. Only two of the patients hospitalized Tuesday were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Meanwhile, health officials reported 37 new confirmed cases in the county Tuesday, bringing the overall total to 7,843 total cases documented since March 2020. Active cases ticked up slightly from Monday to stand at 275 as of Tuesday afternoon. The county has a death toll of 79, including the most recent death reported Monday.
September is already North Carolina’s third-deadliest month for COVID-19 with more than 1,300 deaths, so far. Statewide, only January and December 2020 have higher monthly death tolls, with 3,024 and 2,090 deaths, respectively.
Health officials have said the latest coronavirus surge is being driven by the delta variant of the coronavirus, which is more than twice as contagious as the original strain, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
However, hospitalizations and other tracking metrics locally and statewide are finally beginning to trend downward – slightly – after nearly two months of elevated levels. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reports the rate of new cases, hospitalizations and the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests have all fallen over the past week or so.
Mr. Case said though the numbers are still higher than they were in June or July, the recent trends are encouraging.
“As of late, we’ve seen COVID-19 trending slightly downward. There’s a lot of variability in this, it does go up and down, but we’re really not reaching the highs we saw in August, which is a blessing,” Mr. Case said.
The hospital has also had to contend with high inpatient counts and higher than normal wait times for the emergency department, challenges that are compounded by an ongoing shortage of nursing staff, Mr. Case added.
The hospital set a number of grim records in the past several weeks, according to Mr. Case, including record high acuity, record high number of ventilator days, record high number of COVID-19 patients requiring ventilators, record number of rapid responses, record number of code blues (cardiac or respiratory arrest) and a record number of COVID deaths.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
