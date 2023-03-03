RALEIGH — N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday appointed J. Alex Pully to serve as a district court judge in Judicial District 3B, serving Carteret, Craven and Pamlico counties.
According to a news release, he was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the election of the Honorable Bob Cherry to superior court.
Pully is currently an assistant district attorney in the 4th Prosecutorial District and previously served as the assistant district attorney in the 10th Prosecutorial District. He received his Bachelor of Arts from the UNC Chapel Hill and his Juris Doctor from Campbell University School of Law.
The governor called Judge Pully a knowledgeable leader who has served his community well over the years, and said he was grateful for his “willingness to step up and serve our state.”
District Attorney Scott Thomas, for whom Pully was worked, said, “Alex will be a great district court judge. He has the experience, temperament and judgment to serve our district well. He currently serves as an ADA with our Carteret County office prosecuting felony cases in superior court. I look forward to his service on the bench.”
