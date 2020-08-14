Cape Carteret commission puts bond referendum on 2020 ballot

CAPE CARTERET — Town commissioners voted 3-2 Thursday night to place a $1.2 million bond referendum to fund construction of the remaining sections of the Cape Carteret Trail on the Tuesday, Nov. 3 general election ballot.
The board, during a special meeting conducted on the GoToMeeting videoconference platform, didn’t need to hold a public hearing, since that had been done Monday night during the board’s regular meeting, conducted online and in person in town hall, with limited access because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Commissioners Mike King, Don Miller and Steve Martin voted Thursday to schedule the referendum, while commissioners Jeff Waters and Jim Nalitz voted in the minority.
Mr. Nalitz said he was concerned about the tax increase that would be necessary to pay off the bonds.
Those who voted to move ahead with the referendum stressed they wanted town residents to decide whether additional tax money should be spent on the bicycle and pedestrian trail, which is to be a 3.5-mile triangular “loop” along Highway 24, Highway 58 and Taylor Notion Road. Portions have been built along each road, but grant money and donations – the originally intended sources to pay for construction – have dried up. The bond money would fund construction of the remaining 1.9 miles.
“Some are for it, some are against it,” Mr. Miller said of residents. But, he added, it should be up to them to decide how the town should move forward, Whatever the referendum outcome, he said the town will continue to seek grants and donations.
Mr. Martin agreed, saying the referendum is a chance for residents to say whether they want more of their tax money to be spent on the construction. So far, the town has kicked in $125,000, as has Carteret County.
During the public hearing Monday night, many residents said the timing was bad for a referendum that would raise taxes at least a few cents during the pandemic, which has resulted in massive, countrywide job loss.
Others said the trail was should be completed as it would increase property values and connect various parts of town safely for pedestrians.
Some commissioners Monday argued against going forward, while others said it was good to let residents decide whether the trail should be finished with taxpayer dollars or to hold off and continue to seek grants and donations.
In the meeting Thursday, Mayor Will Baker summarized written comments that had come in since Monday. Some were in favor of scheduling the referendum, while others opposed it.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.