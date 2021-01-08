Murphy opposes impeachment, use of 25th Amendment against Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy said Friday he will oppose any Congressional action seeking to remove President Donald Trump from power.
In a statement from his office, the second-term congressman, who represents Carteret County, said calls to exercise the 25th Amendment or forward impeachment proceedings are “unnecessary.”
“Thankfully, President Trump has committed to a peaceful transition of power. He spoke to the nation last night asking for peace and unity and support of the new administration,” Rep. Murphy’s statement read, in part. “Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi’s intention to prematurely remove him from office is an unnecessary and partisan act which will only further divide our nation. I will oppose any such efforts to remove the president prior to the inauguration on January 20th.”
Rep. Murphy was among a group of pro-Trump objectors who announced plans early this week to oppose the Electoral College win of President-elect Joe Biden.
After a pro-Trump mob laid siege to the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, wreaking havoc and forcing members of Congress into lockdown, Rep. Murphy said he was “ashamed” of the behavior.
Five people have died as a result of the assault on the Capitol – one rioter shot by Capitol Police, one police officer and three others who reportedly died from medical emergencies. In addition, several explosive devices were found by security forces.
In Friday’s statement, Rep. Murphy called the activity an “utter embarrassment.”
“Those who participated in the riot should be held responsible and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” he said.
In addition to Democrats, including House Speaker Pelosi readying a possible impeachment path Friday, several members of Congress have called for House and Senate Republicans involved in the objections to be held accountable.
