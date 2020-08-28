Carteret County Schools confirms 2 COVID-19 cases at Bogue Sound Elementary

OCEAN — Carteret County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson confirmed Friday evening two “individuals” at Bogue Sound Elementary School have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
“Parents and Guardians of children and employees who may have been in close contact with these diagnosed individuals have been notified by the Carteret County Health Department,” Dr Jackson stated in a press release issued Friday.
“Please know the Carteret County Public School System continues to implement safety precautions to prevent and mitigate the spread of the virus in our schools,” he continued. Those measures include use of personal protection equipment, social distancing, cleaning and screening procedures.
Dr. Jackson said if an individual in the school system receives a positive diagnosis of COVID-19, the parents or guardians of students or the employees who have been in close contact will be notified by the health department.
“We understand this is a very challenging and uncertain time for students, employees and families and we want you to know the Carteret County Health Department and Carteret County Public School System continue to work together to identify best practices for preventing illness within the school system and to address any exposure situations that arise in the school system,” he said.
According to the County Health Department, the best protection against COVID-19 is to wear a face covering or mask, stay at least 6 feet away from others and wash your hands frequently.
For more information on testing, prevention methods and guidance, visit the Centers for Disease Control and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services websites. For those with questions or concerns, call the County Health Department at 252-728-8550.
