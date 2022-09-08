CARTERET COUNTY — County health and law enforcement agencies will host three opioid overdose and NARCAN education trainings in September as part of their continued effort to alleviate the impacts of opioids and substance abuse in Carteret County.
The event is called Carteret Cares and will involve the County Health Department, Department of Social Services, Emergency Services and the Sheriff’s Office.
Attendees will learn about addiction, how to recognize the signs of an opioid overdose and what to do if someone overdoses.
Local public health officials, community leaders and other key stakeholders will educate residents about the risks of heroin and prescription opioid use, the signs of addiction, local drug use trends, prevention and treatment resources available in the community, current efforts to help alleviate the issue and what others can do to get involved.
The forums will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on the following dates:
Sept. 20, Crystal Coast Civic Center, 203 College Circle, Morehead City.
Sept. 21, Fort Benjamin Park Recreation Center, 100 McQueen Ave., Newport.
Sept. 22, The Bridge Downeast, 1344 Island Road, Harkers Island.
County Emergency Services personnel will provide NARCAN training with the intent of empowering community members, family and friends to save lives. NARCAN, also known as Naloxone, is an opioid antagonist that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. It is usually available as a nasal or injectable medication and works to reverse an overdose.
The training is for at-risk individuals, family members, friends and associates of any individual who is using and at risk of overdosing on heroin or prescription pain medications. Participants will learn how NARCAN works to reverse an overdose, what to do when an overdose is suspected and how and when to administer the medication. Training is approximately 20 to 30 minutes, and participants will receive their own free NARCAN kit.
Following the training and presentation, a panel will be available to answer questions. Those serving on the panel will include Carteret County Board of Commissioners, County Consolidated Human Services Director Dr. Randall W. Williams, Health Director Nina Oliver, DSS Director Jessica Adams, Sheriff Asa Buck, Mayor Dennis Barber with the County Sheriff’s Office, County Deputy Emergency Services Director Jimmy Machipness and Public Health Educator Lee Stiles.
They will be on hand to help answer questions from the community. Some topics to be covered include substance use disorder, opioids, heroin, prevention, treatment, services, law enforcement, education and hope for recovery.
In addition to the panel, several service providers will set up tables to highlight some of their information and educational materials.
The event is free to the public, but attendees are asked to RSVP for the training at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CarteretCares2022.
