BEAUFORT — Commissioners will consider a mask mandate for indoor settings in Beaufort when they convene for their monthly work session Monday.
The possible mask mandate is one of several coronavirus pandemic-related matters the board is set to discuss.
In a text message Friday, Mayor Rett Newton called the accelerating number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the area “troubling.”
“In the midst of this fourth wave (with the Delta variant that is more transmissible than previous variants), we must take measures to protect ourselves and others,” he said. “We strongly encourage citizens, businesses, and visitors to get vaccinated, wear a mask, social distance, and wash hands frequently.”
Since Gov. Roy Cooper’s statewide mask mandate expired July 30, several local governments have taken to passing their own requirements in the midst of a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations as the highly contagious delta variant sweeps through communities across the state.
The Triangle towns of Knightdale, Garner, Morrisville, Zebulon and Rolesville are among many local governments implementing compulsory mask measures, along with several counties, including Wake and Mecklenburg.
According to the agenda packet for Beaufort’s Monday work session, “The Town’s Attorney is currently working to develop an ordinance which would require masks in all indoor settings for the Board’s consideration.”
The mayor said the possibility of implementing the measure was born of “conversations between Board members and town staff” as they monitor trends and recent guidance from state and federal health officials. The town already requires staff and visitors wear masks inside government buildings in Beaufort.
In addition, the board is set to review the latest data on known COVID-19 cases in Carteret County, discuss whether or not to return to in-person board meetings and review a request from the Beaufort Harbor and Waterways Master Plan Advisory Committee to allow that board to meet in a hybrid manner at the Beaufort Hotel.
At the end of July, citing rising case counts, the commissioners opted to have town boards continue meeting via Zoom.
In other action, the board is also set to reconvene a rather high profile hearing for a special-use permit to allow a gas station at 1550 Lennoxville Road.
After hours of testimony at their Aug. 9 regular meeting, the board tabled action on the matter and requested more information from the applicant, Jim Dandy Stores.
The board does not take action on all items it considers during its work session. Other items on Monday’s agenda include:
· Project updates.
· Minutes from previous meetings.
· A request to rezone 302 Cedar St. from B-1 (business) to R-8 (residential).
· A water rate increase for Eastman Creek subdivision customers.
· Purchase of a street sweeper truck.
· Pavement striping for on-street parking.
· A change order request of $323,271.33 for the ongoing street rehabilitation and construction project.
· An extension of an emergency paid sick leave policy for town employees.
· The July financial update.
· An appointment to the parks and recreation advisory board.
