MOREHEAD CITY —Dr. Rob Jackson, superintendent of the Carteret County Public Schools, addressed Carteret County Retired School Personnel (CCRSP) on the state of the schools at the Sagebrush Restaurant last month.
Dr. Jackson, a gifted ambassador for the school system, pointed to the obstacles posed by a hurricane and the onslaught of COVID-19 and its variants. Many adjustments were made as everyone figured out how to feed children and carry out the learning process whether at school, at home or a combination of home and school. Test scores show that scores are up and Carteret County schools at every level are meeting and exceeding expectations.
Dr. Jackson spoke of the “Greatest Generation,” who saw Spanish flu, poverty and war. He sees a second coming of the greatest generation. He spoke briefly of his own journey in the education profession, starting at the bottom as a school secretary and summer custodian to become superintendent in one of the best school systems in the state of North Carolina, as reported by U.S. News and World Report.
Former School Board Chair Cathy Neagle reported on the North Carolina Retired School Personnel Region 7B meeting, including the PAC (Political Action Committee) which will to be given to candidates who support a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for retirees. Any candidate asking for money must answer a questionnaire in order to be considered. If, however, anyone wants funds to go to a particular candidate, he or she should send the money to the candidate because he or she might not be chosen by PAC.
Also, from Mrs. Neagle’s report, N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore assisted in securing for retirees the 2% and 3% bonuses. Both N.C. Rep. Pat McElraft and N.C. Sen. Norman Sanderson have confirmed that they, too, had supported this measure. The current CCRSP mission is to secure a COLA for retired school personnel, an economic necessity which has not been accorded in five years.
CCRSP provides generous future teachers’ scholarships. To date, the group has given $107,500 in scholarships since 2012. Scholarship winners will be announced in June. Any future applicants should go to https://www.nccommunityfoundation.org/ for the CCRSP scholarships.
CCRSP also has volunteers who donate their time and talent. Carteret County’s Nancy Ustach was recognized at the Region 7B meeting as 7B Top Volunteer for 2021. She donated 1,195 hours of her time worth $28.54 per hour for a total value of $34,105.30. She is the CCRSP Top Volunteer for 2021.
Meg Bradford, June Merrill, Mrs. Neagle, Julia Thorn and Jackie Wooten are the delegates with voting rights to the virtual state convention of North Carolina Retired School Personnel.
The slate of new officers for the new term 2022-2024 is as follows: President Julia Thorn, Vice President George Burbella, Secretary Kathy Day-Ketel and Treasurer Marie Hurst.
CCRSP will meet again at 11:30 a.m. on June 14 for scholarships and awards, at No Name Pizza in Morehead City. Recognitions and prizes will be accorded.
To join CCRSP, contact Meg Bradford at mjbradfo2@gmail.com, June Merrell at circlemfarms@mac.com, or Julia Thorn at julia1@stanfordalumni.org.
As Mrs. Neagle, a former CCRSP president, says, “Together we are strong.”
