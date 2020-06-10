STACY — Firefighters reported to the scene of a military vehicle fire Wednesday morning in Stacy.
The vehicle was on Highway 70 just south of Nelson Bay Road when the fire occurred.
The Down East Fire Department and others reported to the scene to extinguish the fire. The U.S. Marine Corps, County Sheriff’s Deputies and N.C. Highway Patrol also reported to the scene.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
This is a developing report.
