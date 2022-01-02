ARAPAHOE — State Sen. Norman Sanderson, who has represented Carteret, Craven and Pamlico counties for five terms, said Wednesday he is most proud of the General Assembly this past session for adopting a budget, by a bipartisan majority, for the first time since 2017.
Sen. Sanderson, 70, a Republican from Arapahoe in Pamlico County, called the budget a good one, which lowered taxes for North Carolinians but also did many good things for residents in his district.
Part of the reason for that, he said, was judicious use of federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, which the U.S. Congress adopted and President Joe Biden signed to help improve the economy amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were able to put some of that money in the regular (2021-23) budget,” he said. “It felt very good to finally have a state budget.”
The legislature and the governor had been at odds over various budget issues since 2017.
He credited state Rep. Pat McElraft, a Republican from Emerald Isle, for working closely with him to accomplish many things for Carteret County and the rest of his district in the budget.
One thing Sen. Sanderson cited as particularly beneficial for coastal North Carolina is a change that extends a tax exemption to allow all retired service members who served at least 20 years to deduct any retirement pay they receive from the federal government.
“We have a lot of military retirees in our area and I’m glad we were able to do this,” Sen. Sanderson said, because it helps the retired veterans and ensures the region will continue to attract them.
He also said he and Rep. McElraft worked together to put $750,000 in the budget to help pay for a new public library in Bayboro.
“It’s a few years away, but it will be a big benefit to our residents,” Sen. Sanderson said, in part because a library in many ways serves as a community center.
Rep. McElraft, who has represented Carteret and Jones counties in the state House of Representatives for eight consecutive two-year terms, said her only real regret during the 2021 session was that she was unable to get a bill passed to generate dedicated revenue for beach nourishment projects in the state.
“It’s very much needed,” she said. “I had hoped to get that done in the budget this year, but it just didn’t happen.”
The idea, she said, is to find a source of revenue to aid local governments, such as those on Bogue Banks, to help pay for nourishment projects that run into the tens of millions of dollars in cost. Currently, the towns rely on their own beach nourishment funds, plus money allocated by the legislature on a case-by-case basis. Since Hurricane Florence in 2018, the county has obtained money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to pay to replenish sand lost to that devastating storm.
However, the fear is that’s not a sustainable or dependable long-term funding method. The state already has a fund – derived from revenue from boat title purchases and transfer fees and boat fuel taxes – that helps counties and towns pay for dredging projects on a two-thirds state, one-third local contribution basis.
That one has been highly successful, Rep. McElraft said, and there should be a way to mold something similar to help pay for beach nourishment.
Sen. Sanderson said a dedicated fund for beach nourishment is important to him, too.
“It’s absolutely needed,” he said. “We’re going to work on it in the next term.”
This past term, Sen. Sanderson was chair of the Senate judiciary committee, as well as the committees on agriculture, energy and environment and appropriations on agriculture, natural and economic resources.
To view the bills Rep. McElraft sponsored or cosponsored this past session of the House, go to: ncleg.gov/Members/IntroducedBills/H/570
To view the bills Sen. Sanderson sponsored or cosponsored this past session of the Senate, go to: ncleg.gov/Members/IntroducedBills/S/375
