WESTERN CARTERET — After months of discussion and planning, everything is set for a spectacular western Carteret County fireworks show on Sunday, July 3 at Mac Daddy’s in Cape Carteret.
A press release Wednesday from Emerald Isle states that, “The towns of Bogue, Cape Carteret, Cedar Point, Emerald Isle and Peletier are pleased to present the inaugural Western Carteret Fireworks Celebration … co-sponsored by Emerald Isle Realty and presented by Mac Daddy’s.”
The event will kick off at 6 p.m. with live entertainment by Spare Change at Mac Daddy’s and a variety of food trucks selling food and drinks: Meraki Kafe, Sunshine Girls Lemonade, LaCocina Del Coqui, Funnels of Love, R.L. Street Dogs and Dirty Tacos Mas. In addition, Kona Ice will be selling treats at a separate viewing site at White Oak Elementary School, also in Cape Carteret.
At 7:30 p.m., the National Anthem will be played, and the U.S. Marine Corps will conduct a military flyover. The National Anthem will once again be played at 8:55 p.m. leading up to the grand fireworks celebration at 9 p.m.
There are several planned viewing zones for the Emerald Isle Realty Western Carteret Fireworks Celebration Presented by Mac Daddy’s.
If you are traveling to Cape Carteret from all areas west of NC 58, you are encouraged to park in Western Park, at 259 Old Highway 58 in Cedar Point.
Anyone coming from Bogue Banks, including Emerald Isle, will be asked to park in the Lowe's Home Improvement parking lot and the parking areas by Cape Carteret Town Hall and Cape Carteret Baptist Church.
Those traveling west on Highway 24, such as from Bogue, Newport or Morehead City, will be asked to consider parking at the White Oak Elementary School or at The GYM/Cape Carteret Aquatic & Wellness at 300 Taylor Notion Road.
The towns are all chipping in money for the big show in addition to Emerald Isle Realty and MacDaddy’s.
Discussion of a regional fireworks show began early this year after Mike Stanley told Emerald Isle officials that after 30 years he would no longer allow his Bogue Inlet Fishing Pier to be used for the town’s fireworks display.
Mr. Stanley said at the time he had lost a lot of revenue over those years because the pier is closed on the biggest tourism day of the year, and it’s been hard on him and his employees, who start setting up at 5 a.m. and generally work until about 2 a.m.
“I just can’t do that anymore,” Mr. Stanley said. “We’ve enjoyed doing it, but it’s time (to stop).”
His decision left Emerald Isle officials scrambling to find a way to entertain pyrotechnics enthusiasts on the busiest tourism weekend of the year. Town commissioners discussed alternatives during their monthly session in February, but in the end decided to ask the other western Carteret County towns if they’d be interested in doing a joint show – sharing expenses – on the mainland.
The problem, according to commissioners and town staff, is that the pier is really the only good site in town for a fireworks show. The town’s two major beach access facilities are too close to houses, the boat launching facility would have to be closed on a huge day for boaters, and the beach at The Point at the western tip of town doesn’t have parking nearby.
In the same meeting, commissioners talked about having a July 4th laser light show in Emerald Isle, but town spokesperson Anna Smith said Wednesday that has not yet been confirmed.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
