Beaufort planners recommend 2 requests to rezone property to business district

BEAUFORT — The Beaufort Planning Board recently signed off on recommendations for two rezoning requests which, if approved by commissioners, would create more commercial property in the growing town.
The planning board reviewed the rezoning requests – one staff-initiated – during its regular meeting Monday, held via Zoom.
Rosemyr Corp., represented by The Cullipher Group, requested the 0.579-acre tract at 2158 Live Oak St. be rezoned from R-20 (residential, minimum lot size 20,000 square feet) district to B-1 (general business). The parcel is near the street’s intersection with Highway 70, past Grace Presbyterian Church.
Town planning and inspections director Kyle Garner indicated the lot might eventually be combined with neighboring parcels to house a mini-storage facility. In early 2019, the town rezoned the surrounding properties to B-1.
Engineer Chase Cullipher, representing the applicant Monday, noted the rezoning would hold with ongoing trends along the Live Oak Street corridor.
“I think that we’re going to see (business zoning) kind of tend to be the case, in my personal opinion,” he noted. “Properties fronting on Live Oak Street are probably going to want to be commercial use.”
The half-acre parcel in question might remain an outparcel in the overall development, he noted.
The board did not discuss the request or have questions prior to voting unanimously to recommend the rezoning.
The second rezoning was requested by staff to correct an identified error to existing zoning maps. Mr. Garner reported that after a query from the property owner of multiple parcels on the west side of Eastern Avenue, staff discovered current maps incorrectly indicate they are zoned TCA (townhomes, condominiums and apartments). The land considered for rezoning totals 3.65 acres and should be zoned B-1, Mr. Garner said staff confirmed from a review of records. The parcels are behind the Speedway gas station and Dollar General along Live Oak Street. One of the parcels is already home to a business, Salty Catch Seafood Co.
“Sometime in the transition going from hand-colored, paper maps to the computer age, properties on the west side were transferred or changed over from B-1 to townhome condominiums and apartment,” Mr. Garner told the board.
He noted the property owner had retained paperwork from a 1998 rezoning indicating only the parcels to the east side of Eastern Avenue were to be rezoned to the multi-family district.
With no discussion, planners unanimously recommended the rezoning correction to B-1.
The board held hearings on both requests, though no member of the public spoke. Both matters will move on to the Beaufort Board of Commissioners for final consideration.
Also during Monday’s meeting, the planning board approved its 2022 meeting calendar.
Contact Jackie Starkey at 252-726-7081, ext. 225; email jackie@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @jackieccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.