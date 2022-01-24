Milestone anniversary: UNC Institute of Marine Sciences celebrates 75 years of coastal studies in 2022

This article is the first in a two-part series about the 75th anniversary of the UNC Institute of Marine Sciences. The next part of the series will be released on carolinacoastonline.com later this week.
MOREHEAD CITY — For 75 years, students and marine scientists have been coming to Carteret County learn about the oceanic environment, its flora, fauna and the natural systems that govern the waves, at the UNC Institute of Marine Sciences.
Located in Morehead City, UNC-IMS was established in the second half of 1947. IMS Director Dr. Rick Luettich told the News-Times staff, faculty and alumni are celebrating the institute’s 75th anniversary this year with a variety of events they’re scheduling throughout 2022.
“IMS was originally created as the Institute of Fisheries Research to serve the state through fisheries science,” Dr. Luettich said. “Specifically, it was founded to help the state develop the commercial fishing industry.”
UNC is no stranger to Carteret County as a prime location for scientific research. Dr. Luettich said the university has sent biology and botany students to the county since the late 1800s for field camps.
“IMS sits on the Camp Glenn property,” he said, “which reverted from federal to state ownership after WWII…Over time, the mission and name was broadened to the Institute of Marine Sciences, in recognition that the state would greatly benefit from scientific research in myriad issues related to the coast.”
In the 75 years that followed, UNC-IMS accomplished or took part in a long list of milestone accomplishments for the state and the scientific community. Some of the highlights of the institute’s success stories include:
· The first thorough census of state fisheries shortly after the institute’s foundation.
· Developing a nighttime shrimp fishery in the 1950’s.
· A 50-year survey of the shark population off Beaufort Inlet that’s still ongoing as of 2022.
· Identifying the effect of inland nutrient inputs, such as fertilizer and wastewater, on the health of estuarine and coastal waters.
· Identifying oxygen depletion as the main cause of estuarine fish kills.
· Documenting the effect of climate change in coastal North Carolina.
· Identifying and documenting the value of natural systems in removing nutrients from waters, protecting shorelines, enhancing fisheries and other economically and socially important services.
· Developing ways of augmenting natural systems, such as engineered oyster substrate.
· Developing predictive computer models for coastal storm surge that are used both nationally and globally for risk assessment, flood mitigation designing and emergency management.
· Developing a semester-long residential program for undergraduate students.
· Providing input and leadership to a variety of state boards, commissions and initiatives.
· Sharing marine science with North Carolinians and others, including K-12 students.
UNC-IMS’s existing faculty is made up of a broad range of scientists with varying backgrounds, disciplines and tenure with the institute. Dr. Luettich joined the IMS faculty in late 1986, after finishing his graduate studies at Georgia Tech and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
“I hadn’t heard of IMS or Morehead City prior to seeing a job advertisement for a faculty position here in 1985,” Dr. Luettich said. “Carteret County and IMS have been home for my family and professional life for over 35 years, so there have been many memorable moments.”
Dr. Luettich said some of his best memories of his time with IMS are times when the faculty, students and staff have made a positive difference to society. In addition to the big accomplishments previously mentioned, he also cited hosting field trips, using 3D printing to provide face shields for emergency workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, talking with local and regional media and “adding to the social fabric of the wonderful area that is eastern North Carolina.”
“Reaching 75 years is much better than the alternative,” Dr. Luettich said, “and hopefully is an indication of the great value that UNC has brought to the citizens of North Carolina, particularly eastern North Carolina, during these years.”
Looking ahead to the near future, Dr. Luettich said additional enhancements are coming to IMS’s programs and resources, which staff and faculty hope to announce in early 2022. Meanwhile, he said the most visible project underway as of early January is a mural for the exterior of the institute “to help celebrate marine sciences at IMS and in Carteret County.”
“We (also) recently merged into a new (UNC) department, the Earth, Marine and Environmental Sciences Department, on (Chapel Hill) campus,” he added. “This will undoubtedly bring changes, including more students, to IMS.”
