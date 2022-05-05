MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret County animal control will hold its next free rabies vaccination clinic 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 14, in the parking lot of the Carteret County Health Department, 3820 Bridges Street, Morehead City.
The vaccination clinic will be drive-thru with all owners staying in their vehicles. Proof of residency is required in order to qualify for a free rabies shot for their dogs, cats or ferrets.
Bobby Mangum, supervisor of animal control for the Carteret County Health Department, reminds residents that the rabies virus can infect any mammal and it remains active year-round.
“The virus is nearly always fatal if left untreated,” he said. “Immunizing your pets is the most effective protection from rabies virus.”
The following protocols will be in effect at the clinic:
Do not attend the clinic if you or your pet are ill.
There is a limit of three pets per family.
People must control their pets at all times. Pets must be caged and/or leashed with a fixed length no longer than 6 feet. Cats and ferrets must be in carriers.
Attendees are asked to follow signs and instructions from clinic staff.
North Carolina states “the owner of every dog and cat over four months of age shall have the animal vaccinated against rabies.”
To remain properly immunized, a dog or cat must receive two rabies vaccinations one year apart, then one vaccination every three years thereafter.
All animal bites, whether from a domestic animal or wildlife, should be reported to the Carteret County animal control as soon as possible.
To report an animal bite or seek guidance concerning potential exposure to rabies, call the Carteret County Health Department at 252-728-8550 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or at 252-726-1911 after regular business hours, weekends and holidays.
Additional information about rabies can be found at cdc.gov/rabies.
