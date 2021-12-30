ATLANTIC BEACH — The 2022 Penguin Plunge will return to the sandy beach of Atlantic Beach on Saturday, Jan. 1 to ring in the New Year and celebrate the 19th anniversary of the exhilarating charity event.
“Penguins” who wish to participate in 2022 Penguin Plunge can preregister online at penguin-plunge.org through Dec. 30 or register onsite in front of the Crab’s Claw Restaurant on Jan. 1, starting at 10 a.m.
“We are thankful to have the Crab’s Claw Restaurant as a key sponsor for the event,” said Penguin Plunge co-founder Miriam Sutton, “And we are very excited about returning to the beach to start the New Year with all our loyal penguins.”
The annual event has created family traditions and generated travel to Atlantic Beach from across the country as thousands of spectators cheer and support hundreds of dedicated “penguins” as they plunge into the chilly Atlantic Ocean on Jan. 1. The Carteret County Public Schools Foundation (CCPSF) Teacher Fellowship Program has been selected as the charity for Penguin Plunge 2022.
“The Carteret County Public School Foundation appreciates being selected as the Penguin Plunge's 2022 charity,” Foundation Chair Perry Harker said. “The Penguin Plunge Directors have designated the Foundation's Teaching Fellows Program as the event's primary focus. The Big Rock Tournament has provided the lead gift to start the Teaching Fellow Program, and the support of the Penguin Plunge will ensure this program continues for years to come.”
Tabbie Nance, board member and secretary for CCPSF said, “It is hard to believe that 19 years ago a few friends gathered on New Year's Day at the Atlantic Beach Circle to ‘plunge’ in the water. The event has grown by leaps and bounds and has provided significant support to several charities and organizations. The 2022 event will benefit a wonderful new program designed to support Carteret County's high school seniors who wish to enter the teaching profession.”
Penguin Plunge participants donate a minimum of $10 ($5 for children 12 and under) to participate in the event. A $25 donation includes an event T-shirt, and a $40 donation includes a sweatshirt. Onsite registration ends at 12:30 p.m. to allow “penguins” time to get organized for the plunge into the Atlantic Ocean at 1 p.m. Organizers would like to remind participants to be in good health before participating in the Penguin Plunge.
For more information and the latest updates about the 2022 Penguin Plunge, visit www.penguinplunge.org or follow the “2022penguinplungeab” on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram feeds. More information about the Carteret County Public Schools Foundation can be found here: https://carteretcountyfoundation.org/
