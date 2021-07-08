DMF accepting applications for boating infrastructure grants

MOREHEAD CITY — Local government officials and others have an opportunity to apply to the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries for a boating infrastructure grant.
The DMF announced June 30 it’s accepting proposals for the Boating Infrastructure Grant Program for federal fiscal year 2012-22. The 2022 Request for Proposals is published on the division’s BIG webpage deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/grant-programs/nc-boating-infrastructure-grant-program.
BIG is a grant program of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that reimburses up to 75% of costs for projects that construct, renovate or maintain tie-up facilities and related amenities for recreational transient vessels that are at least 26 feet long. Congress authorized the grant program in 1998 and is funded by excise taxes on fishing equipment and motorboat fuel.
The DMF serves as the liaison between projects in North Carolina and the USFWS for the BIG program. Proposals must be submitted to the division to be considered for this funding opportunity.
Some examples of potentially eligible projects include transient slips, mooring buoys, day-docks, floating and fixed piers and breakwaters, dinghy docks, restrooms, showers, laundry facilities, retaining walls, bulkheads, dockside utilities (water, electric, telephone, internet), sewage pump-out stations, recycling and trash receptacles, navigational aids and marine fueling stations. Applicants must have or intend to construct dedicated dockage for transient vessels to receive funding for these eligible activities.
BIG funds are awarded each year. Grants are available on a two-tiered basis. For Tier 1, state grants, all states may receive up to $200,000 per grant cycle as long as proposals meet the program's guidelines. Tier 2 national grants are reserved for large-scale, more expensive undertakings and are awarded on a nationwide competitive basis.
For this funding opportunity, applicants may apply for up to $200,000 under Tier 1 and up to $1.5 million under Tier 2.
Information about grant availability, project eligibility and proposal development is available at the BIG webpage on the division’s website, listed above, or by contacting DMF federal aid coordinator Vicky Pohoresky at 252-808-8016, or by email at Vicky.Pohoresky@ncdenr.gov.
The deadline for applications to be received by the DMF is 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13. Interested applicants should refer to RFP requirements for proposal submission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.