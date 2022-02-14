Johnson picked as 2022 Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Youth of the Year

BEAUFORT — Latecyia “Cece” Johnson of Beaufort, a senior at Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School, received the 2022 Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Youth of the Year award during an awards ceremony Feb. 2 in Greenville.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain honor earned her a $3,000 scholarship.
Being named Youth of the Year is the highest honor a Boys & Girls Club member can receive. As Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s premier youth recognition program, the Youth of the Year title recognizes outstanding contributions to a member’s family, school, community and Boys & Girls Club, as well as overcoming personal challenges and obstacles.
Ms. Johnson is now in the running for the state title. If she wins there, she goes on to the Southeast Region competition and a chance to compete for the national title.
Each state winner is awarded a $1,000 college scholarship and five regional winners a $10,000 scholarship. The national winner receives an additional scholarship up to $50,000 and is installed by the president of the United States.
This isn’t the only award for Ms. Johnson. She was also named the Beaufort Teen Center Youth of the Year, Carteret County Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year and 2022 Duane Reynolds Region 3 Youth of the Year.
She is the daughter of Willie and Latesheca Johnson of Beaufort.
Ms. Johnson is currently a dual-enrolled student at MaST and Carteret Community College. Her goal is to graduate in 2022 with her high school diploma and an Associate in Arts degree.
After graduating from high school, she plans to enroll in a four-year college to study criminology to become a criminal profiler, minor in creative and professional writing, and join the track and field team.
Over the summer, she participated in the 2021 Thurgood Marshall College Fund Fleischer Historically Black Colleges and Universities Scholars Program at Fayetteville State University and 2021 National Youth Leadership Forum as a Law & Crime Scene Investigation participant in Washington, D.C.
As a track and field athlete, Ms. Johnson was named the 2021 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference Most Outstanding Track and Field Athlete, News-Times Student-Athlete of the Week for outdoor track and field, 2021 HighSchoolOT All-State Track & Field Third Team and 2021 Carteret County News-Times Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year. She also took first place in the 2021 N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A State Outdoor Championship for long jump.
