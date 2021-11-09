Keep an eye out: Young coyotes on the move in NC, wildlife commission warns

RALEIGH — Carteret County residents and others may see and hear more coyotes over the coming weeks as young coyotes leave their parents’ territory to establish a home of their own.
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission issued notice recently that coyote sightings may increase as the season has arrived for pups leave their dens. According to the commission, young coyotes may wander long distances – upward of 300 miles – before settling down somewhere that’s not already occupied by an established coyote pair.
As young coyotes roam, biologists report an increase in sightings. According to data collected through the agency’s N.C. Wildlife Helpline, the most common calls about coyotes are about:
· Presence in the general area.
· Fear coyotes pose a threat to people, pets or livestock, although no aggressive behavior or damage is reported.
· Observations of coyotes during the day, which is normal behavior and does not indicate disease.
· Loss or injury of outdoor/feral cats.
· Noise-related complaints.
According to the WRC, at first littermates often travel together before splitting off in search of a mate. Young coyotes will yip, howl and bark to keep track of each other, as well as other coyotes whose territories they are passing through. The hollow tone of their howl and a tendency to vocalize rapidly in a constant stream of sounds can make two coyotes sound like more.
WRC extension biologist Falyn Owens said these days, coyotes are common across the state, even in residential areas, though they can be very good at not being seen.
“Hearing or seeing one is no cause for surprise or alarm,” Ms. Owens said. “Coyotes usually try to avoid people as much as possible.”
She warns, however, coyotes are opportunists and their typical standoffish behavior toward people can turn indifferent if they regularly get food near where people live and work, especially if they experience few consequences for hanging around.
To make homes and neighborhoods less attractive to coyotes, Ms. Owens recommends the following tips:
· Supervise small pets when they’re outside, especially around dawn and dusk.
· Keep cats indoors and poultry in a predator-proof pen.
· Feed pets indoors or remove all food when a pet is finished eating outside.
· Store food waste in secure containers with tight-fitting lids.
· Keep bird seed off the ground around feeders.
· Intimidate and scare off any coyotes. Throw small objects in their direction, make loud noises or spray them with a water hose until they retreat.
Eliminating easy food sources and creating an active deterrence can help coyotes maintain a healthy fear of humans. Ms. Owens said coyotes are territorial animals, “so they understand when they’re overstepping their bounds into an area that doesn’t belong to them.”
“Actively scaring off coyotes helps show them where they’re not welcome,” she said.
For more information, call the agency’s N.C. wildlife helpline toll-free at 866-318-2401, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.