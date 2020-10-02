Teachers, parents cautiously optimistic about full-time return of elementary students

CAPE CARTERET — Bogue Sound Elementary School first-grade teacher Callie Smith is among many personnel with mixed feelings about the return of elementary students to fulltime, in-class instruction Monday, Oct. 19.
“I am honestly both excited and nervous about the students returning 100 percent. Excited, because as a first-grade teacher I need my students in school. Guided reading, math groups and hands-on learning do not work the same virtually…not even close.”
On the other hand, “Here is where the nervous/anxious feelings set in. It will be very difficult to social distance within the classroom now,” she said.
Several elementary teachers and parents said this week despite health concerns, they agree with a vote taken Sept. 24 by the Carteret County Board of Education to allow elementary students to return to school fulltime.
Rebekah Brooks of Ocean, who has two children at BSES, one at Broad Creek Middle School and one at Croatan High School, said she wants to see her children back in school full-time.
“I’m nervous, but I feel very confident with the safety measures that I’ve seen implemented,” she said Thursday. “When I drop my kids off, I see an air of cooperation with wearing masks, hand washing, and they are doing everything they can to keep them safe. It’s necessary for them to get back to school. It’s super important for their social abilities and learning development. I guess you could say I’m optimistically hesitant.”
As for teachers, many are struggling to keep up with a grueling schedule as they teach virtually and in-class. Under the return plan, Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said elementary teachers will no longer have to do that. They will either teach in class or virtual for the students who opt not to return to in-person instruction.
For now, middle and high schools will remain on the hybrid method until Gov. Roy Cooper issues an executive order allowing those grades to return to fulltime, in-class instruction as well.
Ms. Smith said she liked the idea of elementary teachers not having to juggle both methods.
“I was also pleased to hear that the week before we go 100 percent, we will have virtual days added in so teachers can use part of those days to completely redesign their classrooms,” she said. “This will be vital in a school like ours where we bartered, swapped and moved furniture with other grades and classrooms to create the social distancing set-ups we currently have.”
BSES is among several county schools that have reported confirmed COVID-19 cases since the school year began. Ms. Smith admitted that stays on her mind as she continues to reinforce her students wearing masks, washing their hands and social distancing as much as possible.
“I do worry that with twice the number of students in my room, that does increase the chances of close contact, which results in a two-week quarantine, especially now that we will no longer be able to guarantee 6-feet distances,” she said. “However, many of these students were going to other places on their virtual days, which was increasing the exposure. By being 100 percent back in the classroom, I hope this lessens some of the extra exposures for our students outside of school.”
Ms. Smith added that she’s concerned for her fellow teachers, as well as her students.
“I have friends with health conditions that have required them to work from home and keep their children at home as 100 percent virtual learners,” she said. “I am grateful our county provides that option and choice for our families. I certainly do not speak for all teachers, and honestly myself am torn 50/50 on the decision to return to Plan A. But I personally feel safe, feel supported and feel valued and as a teacher am super excited to have all my students five days a week again.”
Another school that has reported several COVID-19 cases is White Oak Elementary School, which complained of overcrowded conditions prior to the pandemic.
Despite the six cases confirmed at her school since opening day, kindergarten teacher Jennifer James said she is looking forward to having her students back fulltime.
“I have so much I want to teach and do with my students. I need five days to get it all covered,” she said. “Plus, I need five days to build meaningful relationships with my students.”
As for health concerns, Ms. James said, “I am not concerned about having more students in the classroom. In kindergarten, we say we are germ smart. That will not change. We will still practice germ smart protocols as much as we possibly can.”
WOES pre-kindergarten teacher, Jenny Caraway, who already has her students four days a week because of the NC Pre-K schedule, said she was looking forward to having her children back in class five days a week. Plus, her son is in kindergarten, and she wants him in class fulltime.
“I notice when my students come back on Thursday after having a Wednesday virtual day it’s hard to get them refocused,” she said. “From a parent point of view, I think it’s wonderful to get my son back in class fulltime.”
WOES fifth-grade student Finnegan Koczot, too, said he was looking forward to being back at school full time.
“I think it will do better for me to learn,” he said. “In online schools I can’t ask the teacher questions and stuff like that.”
BSES fourth-grader Max Hane agreed.
“I’m happy because I get to see my friends,” he said.
Parents at other schools said they are also looking forward to the shift.
Smyrna Elementary School parent Emily Nelson said, “I’m very excited for them to be back at school. I think the governor has erred on the side of caution. So if he feels it’s safe, then I’m confident it’s safe for them to go back.”
Ms. Nelson added that her sister is a high school teacher and she sees the strain the hybrid schedule is placing on employees.
“They’re having to do three times their job right now,” she said. “It’s overwhelming the amount of work they are having to do. The fact that they’ve done what they have done shows how professional they really are.”
Morehead City Primary School parent Christina Fulcher, who also has a daughter at Morehead City Middle, said, “The schools have done such a good job of proper health standards, the concerns we had before school started we don’t have now.”
