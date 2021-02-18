Big Rock celebrates years of donations to Carteret County Schools

MOREHEAD CITY — The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament generates thousands of dollars each year for many organizations, including area public schools.
One of the big recipients of funds from the Big Rock Foundation Inc., the nonprofit arm of the tournament, is Carteret County Schools. Officials with the Big Rock Tournament and school system gathered Wednesday to celebrate that fact.
“Over the last 35 years, we’ve given $600,520 dollars to Carteret County Schools, and more than $500,000 of that has been in the last 10 years,” Tommy Bennett, board member with the Big Rock Foundation, said during a brief ceremony at the Big Rock Blue Marlin headquarters. “We are very proud of Carteret County Schools. This is our home and we love our school children.”
The foundation did not announce any new monetary donations to county schools at Wednesday’s event.
Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson acknowledged some of the many ways the Big Rock Foundation has helped schools, such as funding N.C. Symphony performances for county students and providing uniforms for band programs.
“I recognize that what this truly represents is an investment in our children,” Dr. Jackson said as he and Mr. Bennett held a replica check. “It happens through the amazing support of partnerships like the Big Rock Foundation. Every dollar has made a tremendous difference in the lives of our teachers and staff and our students. Thank you for 35 years of investing in our children. We want to be good stewards of everything you provide.”
County Board of Education Chairperson Clark Jenkins, too, thanked the Big Rock for its support.
“From the bottom of my heart, I truly appreciate the investment in our children and our schools,” Mr. Jenkins said.
Mr. Bennett said the Big Rock plans to continue investing in schools, as well as other organizations that support children.
For the first time, the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament will sponsor a fishing tournament for children this summer to showcase the organization’s support of youth.
The Big Rock Kids Tournament will be Wednesday through Saturday, July 14-17, and proceeds from the event will benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Carteret County, according to Big Rock Kids Director Carlee Sharpe.
Those wanting to register for the tournament can do so online at thebigrock.com.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.