CEDAR POINT —Cedar Point commissioners voted 4-0 Tuesday night to award a $15,725 contract to Eastern Earthscapes of Wayne County to replace at least 65 sections of the sidewalks that run all the way through town along Highway 24.
The vote came during the board’s monthly regular meeting in the town hall off Sherwood Avenue, with Commissioner Pam Castellano absent.
The town went out for bids previously and received two bids for the project, from Waters Contracting Co. of Bogue for $55,000 and Sunland Builders of Swansboro for $37,315.
However, Town Manager David Rief said he thought the bids were high and recommended last month to see if there would be other, lower bids.
This time, Eastern Earthscapes was the only bidder, and on a re-bid, state law allows local governments to award a contract with only one bid.
Commissioners asked Rief what happened to the other bidders.
“I don’t know what happened with them,” Rief said. “But I don’t think anyone is going to come down below $15,725.”
All of the sections the town wants replaced constitute hazards for walkers, runners and cyclists. Rief said Eastern Earthworks could replace more than 65 sidewalk sections and charge the town for that work if both sides agree more work needs to be done.
Commissioners Frankie Winberry made the motion to approve the contract. The wants work to be complete within 60 days.
