Murphy visits Cape Lookout following reelection

CAPE LOOKOUT — There’s still work to be done cleaning up hurricane damage at Cape Lookout National Seashore, and recently reelected U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C. is pledging his support.
Rep. Murphy visited Cape Lookout Thursday to see the facilities that still need repairs from Hurricane Dorian in 2019. After returning to the mainland from Core Banks, the congressman said the remaining facilities that need work are 12-15 duplex rental units the National Park Service maintains on the island for vacationers and recreational fishermen.
“Unfortunately, Hurricane Dorian damaged them beyond what’s cost-effective to repair,” Rep. Murphy said, “so we’re going to move them to an alternate site.”
The congressman said the existing units will be demolished and replacements will be built about 2-3 miles from the original site.
Rep. Murphy said he decided to visit Cape Lookout because he hadn’t been to the seashore previously. He also said he was visiting to maintain the legacy of support for Cape Lookout and the local area shown by Walter B. Jones Jr., his congressional predecessor.
“As the congressional member that represents this district (District 3), it’s my duty to know about this district,” he said. “If I’m to advocate (for the district’s needs) I need to know about what’s out here.”
Rep. Murphy recognizes Cape Lookout as an important part of Carteret County. He said the seashore is “an abundant resource.”
“It’s an important landmark people come to visit,” he said. “Keeping it in a condition people can come to visit is important to the local economy.”
Eastern North Carolina’s economy is a diverse and interconnected mix of tourism, fishing and agriculture, according to Rep. Murphy. To help promote this economy, he said he intends to advocate in Congress for additional business relief packages and loans to offset the losses caused by severe weather and by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re hoping now that the election season’s coming to a close, the political winds will die down and we can get back to the business of helping people,” Rep. Murphy said. “The biggest job I have is as an advocate to my fellow members in Congress what people need.”
When asked about his recent reelection, Rep. Murphy said he deeply appreciates the support he’s received.
“I’m humbled to represent the people of the third district,” he said. “I strive to keep communication lines open.”
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.