Assistant County Manager and Planning Director Gene Foxworth shares updates on how the county is better prepared for hurricanes while, in the background from left, County Emergency Services Director Stephen Rae and Assistant County Planning Director Gregg Hartman, listen. The three spoke during a program regarding the four-year anniversary of Hurricane Florence, held Sept. 13 at the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center on Harkers Island. (Cheryl Burke photo)