HARKERS ISLAND — With Tropical Storm Fiona heading toward the northeastern Caribbean islands and a possible threat to the East Coast of the United States next week, some county residents and officials paused Sept. 13 to remember the four-year anniversary of Hurricane Florence.
Florence, a Category 1 hurricane, devastated Carteret County with torrential rain and flooding Sept. 13-14, 2018, displacing many from their homes. There are still at least 200 families waiting for repairs on their dwellings, according to Carteret Long Term Recovery Alliance, a nonprofit created following the storm to provide repairs and assistance to hurricane victims.
The event, held at the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center on Harkers Island, featured several speakers, including Carteret County Assistant County Manager and Planning Director Gene Foxworth. About 100 people, many Down East residents, attended.
Foxworth said many hard lessons were learned during Florence, and he believes the county will be better prepared for future hurricanes and emergencies.
“The county had been operating under the premise of being self-sufficient for the first 72 hours for years,” he said. “The state would start providing resources after that, but we learned that wasn’t the case in events of this magnitude. We learned that we need to be able to hold out in many different facets of preparedness for a much longer duration. In a lot of ways, we think of Florence in all the planning we do now.”
Foxworth listed multiple ways the county has been preparing for future events of the magnitude of Hurricane Florence. They include:
- Making sure that county buildings have generators and enough fuel capacity to run them and what type of fuel is burned in them.
- With new gyms/shelters being built at county high schools, Foxworth said he wants to make sure they are rated for higher wind speeds and that there is adaptable space to house people for a longer term.
- When the county permits debris sites, they are usually larger and allow for more stacking of vehicles to get off roadways.
Foxworth said county officials have pressed the state to get more involved with ditches and drainage, and recently received $12 million in state funds to help with clearing ditches.
He added that the county rebid its solid waste contract with emphasis not only on daily operations, but in the event of a natural disaster, making sure the contractor has the personnel and equipment to open and haul trash.
“In Florence, we removed over $14 million of debris from the roadsides and received reimbursement from FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Act) for every dime,” he said. “We rebid our debris removal contract to ensure that by contract the hauler has enough equipment and personnel dedicated to Carteret County to move as quickly as possible.”
Flood zone updates since Hurricane Florence
Assistant Planning Director Gregg Hartman said prior to Hurricane Florence, there were 775 repetitive loss properties in Carteret County. Following Florence, there are now 951 repetitive loss properties.
The county declared 104 single-family dwellings as substantially damaged as a result of flooding and wind from Florence, according to Hartman. As of Aug. 30, 77 of these structures have been mitigated by demolition, elevation or new construction.
“Many of those that had flood insurance at the time of loss and were declared substantially damaged utilized the $30,000 of Increased Cost of Compliance funding to bring their dwellings into compliance,” he said.
Hartman continued that following the hurricane, the county submitted 129 properties for elevation through the FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant program. The state has notified the county that seven single-family dwellings have been selected for elevation. They are still waiting for the homes to be elevated.
An additional 20 property owners applied for elevation under the Hazard Mitigation Grant program funds made available for Tropical Storm Eta in early 2022. Hartman said the county was notified in July that the 20 families who applied would be moved to DR-4617, a different category, as the number of projects entered under Eta was more than the final funding available per FEMA.
Hartman continued that in June 2020, the county adopted a new flood damage prevention and protection ordinance in order to adopt new flood maps for portions of the county. The new flood ordinance incorporates new Coastal A zone construction standards for certain properties located in a Coastal A flood zone once preliminary maps go into effect in 2022.
The county also incorporated changes in the N.C. Residential Building code that require enclosures below Base Flood Elevation in a VE zone to have both breakaway walls and flood venting. VE zones are flood zones in coastal areas that are subject to velocity flooding in addition to still-water flooding.
Hartman said the county is still waiting the issuance of a Letter of Final Determination from FEMA to adopt revised preliminary flood maps for the majority of the county that is not subject to the Morehead City/Carteret County flood map appeal. He explained the areas under appeal are those where historic flood insurance claims and existing repetitive or severe repetitive loss properties do not match the drastic increase in base flood elevations or expansion of the special flood hazard areas mainly around the Newport River watershed.
“The state and FEMA have agreed to remap these areas using new QL2 lidar data that was not available when it was initially remapped,” he said.
According to Hartman, the unincorporated areas of the county are currently a Class 7 community in the Community Ratings Systems. Class 7 communities receive a 15% discount on federal flood insurance for properties located in a special flood hazard area and a 5% discount for properties located outside of the special flood hazard area.
He continued that the county plans to apply for future flood mitigation grant opportunities to mitigate flood-prone structures or repetitive loss properties through elevation using grant money that is “little to no cost to the property owner, depending on the type of grant and type of structure that is requesting elevation.”
He encouraged homeowners who think they may be eligible and want to apply for a mitigation grant to contact the planning department at 252-728-8545.
Emergency services improvements
County Emergency Management Director Stephen Rae shared on improvements to emergency management response since Florence. He said the county has set up ham radio operations in several fire departments throughout the county to get messages to the community through the fire departments without using the emergency communications center.
The county has increased emergency communications by adding IPAWS, which is a federal emergency notification that will send messages to cell phones in affected areas. He said his department has increased the number of public outreach programs to assist residents with preparedness for storms. For county control group meetings, he said they’ve added a police, fire and EMS meeting after the main control meeting to make sure communities in impacted areas have the necessary information and supplies for an upcoming storm.
Other ways emergency services have made improvements since Florence include:
- Increased the public WebEOC page to include traffic conditions, shelter openings and media releases.
- Assisted the state with “Know Your Zone.” This will allow for a reduction in over evacuations and will allow people who are threatened to evacuate more efficiently.
The emergency services contracts now include:
- Fuel services for emergency operations to include generators for the 911 communication towers, police, fire and EMS vehicles. They’ve also increased the number of fuel trucks available for distribution of fuel to Carteret County.
- Storage of pre-storm materials. This allows Carteret County to have some supplies on hand to distribute to areas that are potentially going to be affected the most or could be cut off from the mainland roadways.
Rae said emergency services have increased training exercises with the state to obtain the best practices for hurricanes, increased training within county agencies and attended numerous conferences and classes to learn from other partners.
He added that emergency services departments have purchased new equipment to improve responses during emergencies. These include the purchase of boats for water rescues, two drones to get better views of damage and flooding, more cots for shelters and upgrades to hand-held radios to provide better communications with the 911 Center.
County school system improvements
The county school system has also made improvements, according to Jessica Emory, director of secondary education for the district. She said among the many challenges schools faced after Florence was tracking nearly 1,000 students who were displaced due to the hurricane.
“Our counselors, nurses and social workers worked tirelessly with school administrators to locate these students,” she said. “This included phone calls, trips to neighborhoods and other counties, and collaboration with neighboring school systems.”
She said due to the demands on employees tracking students, coupled with the added impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the school system saw the need for additional support positions in the district.
“The school system has hired additional nurses, social workers and counselors so we are better equipped to serve the many needs of our students and their families,” she said.
Emory said as of Tuesday, the school system has regained most of the student enrollment lost during Florence. They are now down 80 students from pre-Florence enrollment numbers.
Thanks to the quick response by former Superintendent Mat Bottoms and commissioners prior to Florence, Emory said mold and mildew mitigation crews were already hired and in place just after the storm. This allowed students to return to classrooms sooner than other school districts in Eastern North Carolina.
“This was a wonderful decision that will be used as a blueprint for the school system moving forward,” she said.
Another important lesson learned during Florence and COVID-19, which also shut down classrooms for a period of time, was the need for all students to have Chromebooks to work from home. She thanked county commissioners and those voting for school bonds for making that possible.
“While no educator wants to return to the days of hybrid teaching online or students in the building by cohort or half day, we are ready to pivot to these models in the event of a hurricane, snowstorm or medical event,” she said.
She also thanked the Carteret County Public School Foundation, which worked tirelessly to provide help to students, school employees and their families following Hurricane Florence. The foundation received nearly $480,000 in donations for Hurricane Florence victims in the public school system.
The immediate response from the foundation provided tarps, button nails, water, food, clothing, shoes and toiletries to families. This evolved into rent for temporary housing, hotel stays, school supplies, electrical and plumbing repairs.
Because so many people lost their jobs following Florence, the foundation, after careful vetting to confirm needs were legitimate, distributed funds for things like house payments, car payments, electrical bills and rent.
Cape Lookout National Seashore Park Superintendent Jeff West also briefly shared on the impacts to the barrier islands. One of the biggest needs is dredging, and he said dredging is scheduled to begin in November 2023. He added that while erosion is an issue on Cape Lookout, “The lighthouse is not in imminent danger.”
As for those who may still need help with repairs due to Hurricane Florence, they are encouraged to contact Carteret Long Term Recovery Alliance at carteretLTRA@gmail.com. They also welcome volunteers and donations.
Kay Coole, CLTRA executive director, said the organization has completed 300 home repair projects so far. That has included direct housing assistance through repairs and rebuilding or through referrals to ministry partners who are able to meet housing needs.
