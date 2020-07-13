CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department is partnering with Goshen Medical Center to offer community COVID-19 testing events at locations throughout the county during the week of Monday, July 20.
Monday, the county reported 21 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last update Friday.
According to the county’s novel coronavirus dashboard, there are 62 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. In total Carteret County has reported 154 cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Four people have died in the county as a result of the virus, and 88 have recovered.
In addition, as of Monday, the county reports four residents with COVID-19 are hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
According to a Monday news release from county officials on the testing, the events are open to all residents of Carteret County. Individuals will be required to preregister by calling 910-267-2044 to make an appointment.
There are no out-of-pocket costs for the COVID-19 test. However, if individuals have health insurance, they will need to provide their health insurance information at the testing event.
Testing locations and times are as follows:
· July 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Smyrna Elementary/Down East Middle School, 174 Marshallberg Road, Smyrna. Enter using the entrance off Highway 70.
· Tuesday, July 21, 2 p.m.-6 p.m., West Carteret High School, 4700 Country Club Road, Morehead City. Enter using the west entrance leading to the bus parking lot.
· Thursday, July 23, 2 p.m.-6 p.m., Croatan High School, 3335 Highway 24, Newport. Testing will occur in the teacher’s parking lot.
· Saturday, Aug. 8, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Carteret County Health Department, 3820 Bridges St., Morehead City. Enter using west entrance.
“Over the past few weeks, the demand for testing has dramatically increased and we see value in adding additional sites to increase testing capacity in Carteret County,” Carteret County Health Director Stephanie Cannon said in the release. “We hope increased testing will allow us to have a more accurate picture of what is happening in our community and help us in our fight to stop the spread of the virus.”
Due to the demand for this service, the county anticipates there could be significant wait times at the drive-thru testing sites and requests residents be patient.
As part of the Monday dashboard update, Carteret County health care providers, including the health department, reported 2,901 people had been tested for COVID-19. Of those, 2,505 tests came back negative, two inconclusive and results are pending for 240.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.