CARTERET COUNTY – Carteret County needs volunteers to advocate for children who enter the court system due to abuse and neglect. The NC Guardian ad Litem (GAL) Program seeks to serve the best interests of thousands of children by assigning them GAL Child Advocate volunteers.
The role of Guardian ad Litem advocates is to be a voice for abused and neglected children by promoting the best interests of juveniles in court proceedings and help the courts work efficiently toward safety and permanence for children. GAL Advocates conduct independent investigations to determine the facts, needs of the child and the resources appropriate to meet those needs.
“GALs donate approximately eight hours each month to visit child-clients, conduct interviews, read reports, monitor court orders, collaborate with service providers, formulate fact-based child-focused court reports with recommendations, and may testify in court hearings,” according to the North Carolina Guardian ad Litem website.
Phillip Henry, owner and senior master instructor at Grandmaster Dong’s Martial Arts, served as a Guardian ad Litem in Wilson County for seven years. He described interviewing the children and their families, working with the courts and the overall experience of being a GAL.
As a GAL, Henry interviewed the families of the children, often in their homes. “I made it clear that I was there to do what’s best for the child,” he said and noted that he never felt uncomfortable. His job was to determine what was in the best interest of the child and to make his recommendation to the court.
GAL advocates are supported by Guardian ad Litem supervisors, and they work alongside attorney advocates who protect the legal rights of child-clients. Henry described a number of tools available for GALs, such as the support of an attorney. He spoke in court on behalf of children but had the option to rely on the attorney.
While being a Guardian ad Litem can be difficult as it involves working with cases of abused and neglected children, many GALs say that it can be incredibly rewarding.
Henry noted one case in which he saw children he had helped years later and how happy they looked. Of course, he kept his distance, “You aren’t allowed to have any contact after. If they ask where they know you from, you have to say you don’t know.”
While GAL attorney advocates are appointed to every case, the program seeks to have a volunteer advocate for every child. When no volunteer advocate is available, GAL staff are required to perform the volunteer advocate’s duties, taking time from their other duties.
The county is seeking more Guardian ad Litems. Applicants are required to complete an application, interview and criminal record check, as well as 30 hours of pre-service training before being accepted into the program, sworn in and appointed to a case. The next pre-service training starts at the end of August. To apply or for more information visit https://www.volunteerforgal.org/menus/volunteer-as-a-gal.html.
