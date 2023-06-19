NEWPORT – The Croatan National Forest, located off Nine Mile Road between Camp Sam Hatcher and Gales Creek roads, were intentionally set ablaze Friday according to the U.S. National Forestry Service.
Approximately 270 acres have burned and the forestry service has managed to contain it. Gales Creek Road, as is the Broad Creek community on Highway 24, are smoky and hazy with hot spots still belching thick smoke and fire off of Gales Creek Road.
Chris Kline with the forestry service was patrolling both roads Sunday looking for flare ups. He said the forestry service had a quick response and was able to get the fire under control.
“The biggest issue is the fire has made its way into the organic soil and is burning,” he said. “This fire still has heat in it with interior pockets of green and that provides more fuel.”
Friday, after the fire was discovered Carteret County Emergency personnel closed Gales Creek Road in both directions as a precaution due to the heavy smoke and to allow fire fighters access to the area. The road was re-opened later Friday afternoon,
The forestry service is asking drivers to slow down and proceed with caution on Nine Mile Road due to smoky conditions and forestry equipment and personnel in and out of the fire zone.
