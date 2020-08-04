In campaign event, Cunningham sees ‘clear path’ to US Senate seat

NEW BERN — Democrat Cal Cunningham, running against incumbent Republican incumbent Thom Tillis for a U.S. Senate seat from North Carolina, told potential eastern North Carolina voters Friday that polls indicate he has a “clear path” to success.
“But,” he added, “the only poll that matters is the one that closes … on November 3.”
Mr. Cunningham, a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve, Iraq War veteran and a state senator from 2001-03, spoke in a town hall-style meeting Friday night via Zoom. In an opening statement, he said he was “not accepting PAC (political action committee) money,” so it’s up to his many supporters to make small donations to his campaign in order for him to cross the finish line ahead.
“North Carolina is hoping for change,” he said.
Mr. Cunningham conceded it’s hard to campaign in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic, but said he’s been successful connecting “with people all across North Carolina” through alternate methods, such as Zoom meetings, instead of face-to-face contact at big events.
Various polls have him ahead in the race by as much 9 to 12 percentage points, he said, but voters who support him must cast votes by absentee ballot or at the polls. Elections can be won and lost by very small margins, he noted.
Mr. Cunningham will turn 47 Thursday and has been an attorney and a vice president of an environmental services company. According to his bio, he graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1996 with a bachelor's degree in political science and philosophy. He then received a master’s degree in public policy and public administration from the London School of Economics and earned a Juris Doctor in 1999 from UNC School of Law.
According to Kate Frauenfelder, Mr. Cunningham’s deputy press secretary, 31 people participated in the Zoom session.
During the event, Mr. Cunningham stressed health care improvement in his opening statement. He said unlike Sen. Tillis, he supports expansion of Medicaid.
“There are 1.2 million North Carolinians without health care … in the middle of a pandemic,” he said. “That’s in no small part because of Thom Tillis.”
Mr. Cunningham is also is a supporter of the Affordable Care Act, and voiced support for state Gov. Roy Cooper.
Sen. Tillis has also been holding “town hall” events virtually, according to his campaign website.
