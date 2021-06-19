NAACP awards 4 scholarships to Carteret County high school graduates

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Unit of the NAACP awarded four college scholarships in the amount of $500 each to 2021 Carteret County graduates. These students have displayed academic achievement and community involvement.
The following students received scholarships:
- James Kenon attended West Carteret High School and will attend Carteret Community College.
- Mia Raynor attended Croatan High School and will attend Wake Technical Community College.
- Samantha Nelson attended East Carteret High School and will attend the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.
- Tyler Parker attended ECHS and will attend CCC.
