NEWPORT – The town’s newly hired manager, William Shanahan, sat before a full house Tuesday night in the town commissioners’ boardroom for the second of two town hall meetings with residents. A similar meeting was conducted a week prior during the morning, Tuesday Jan. 17, which also garnered a full house.
Participants in the Tuesday evening meeting, which started at 7 p.m., consisted of town residents, business owners, and a handful of town employees all there to share opinions on how Newport should manage its growth over the course of the next 10 years. The citizens told Shanahan they want Newport to be a destination, not a gateway to the Crystal Coast. They want something for the travelers coming off the new Interstate 42 bypass to have food, shopping, entertainment and gas options so they can stop and stretch their legs. Shanahan agreed.
“I want the people coming to this area to stop here first,” he said. “I want them to spend some time here and money before they make their way to the beach.”
Shanahan had this workshop organized in a step-by-step process. He wanted to hear from the citizens on what needed to happen over the next year. Most agreed that sidewalks and street lighting were a top priority. Parents said their kids need a way to access Fort Benjamin Park safely. They all agreed it was a great place for their kids, but it was so far removed from the town. Rick Smith, resident and business owner, suggested providing some kind of transportation to and from the park at certain times until a sidewalk could be built.
“I know this costs money, but we have a lot of volunteers here,” he said. “This is just one idea I have thought about.”
Shanahan told the citizens that he has found a $250,000 grant that Newport accepted a little over a year ago for sidewalks that was never used.
“We have the money, we just have never done anything with it,” he said. “I asked for an extension and was told to get the process moving pretty quickly, so I have reached out to an engineering firm to help us.”
Sammy Hammond, resident and business owner, was shocked at this news. He served on the recreation board and remembered former board member Bob Benedict writing this grant but was under the impression it had gone to Atlantic Beach. He told Shanahan that we needed to stop "kicking the can," and if we have the money, spend it on the project and stop talking about it.
Hammond was also very vocal about sales tax the town pays and how much more Newport’s is compared to other towns in the county.
“Atlantic Beach’s tax rate is less than 20 cents, ours is 54,” said Hammond. “Why? Because they devour much of the tax revenue. The Atlantic Beach mayor’s statement at a board meeting I attended was, and I quote, ‘We’re tired of the Bogue Banks having to support the county’s school system.’ So, get with the council and the mayor and go back to the county and get the sales tax distribution changed.”
All of the citizens in attendance agreed with him and voiced concerns about rising water bills as well.
“Our water bills clearly state, in red, that this rate will increase by 5% each year,” said Hammond. “My paycheck doesn’t work this way.” Another resident echoed that his water bill is now more than his electric bill.
Some of the other short-term needs the citizens discussed were a splash pad for the kids, updating the town’s zoning laws, drainage and signage along Chatham Street and the new bypass, Interstate 42, for the businesses downtown.
Shanahan moved the questioning to how Newport will be 10 years from now. The citizens were concerned about capital improvements that can help sustain the growth that is to come because of new squadrons at Cherry Point and the interstate. They want to keep that small town feel without bankrupting the citizens. Communication was big on their agenda. They made it clear they want to be informed and that new people to the area need to realize that Newport consists of the entire 28570 zip code - the largest residential zip code in Carteret County, but the incorporated town of Newport and its extra territorial jurisdiction (ETJ) is just a small piece of that zip code.
“We need good press coverage so that people will want to come here,” said a concerned citizen. “I want people to understand when there is a drug bust, or crime out on Highway 24 that’s not the town of Newport.”
Shanahan told the crowd that Newport needed controlled growth and that was one of its biggest challenges to getting where it wants to be. He said we need to know what we want the town to look like 10 years from now.
“We want economic development, parks, and a good quality of life,” he said. “What we don’t want is to change what makes Newport, Newport. We have maintenance issues we have to take care of and processes that we have to take care of and we are in the process of updating our zoning laws. All of these things will get us to where we want to be.”
Shanahan closed the workshop asking the citizens what Newport’s strengths, weaknesses and opportunities were. They all agreed its location was a strength and that it was a very safe community with great schools. The biggest weakness they all felt the town had was employee retention. They were very concerned that the town spent time and money training and certifying employees only to lose them to neighboring towns because of more pay. Lastly, the group discussed opportunities, and they all agreed on controlled growth, making Newport a destination, smart spending and using the newly found grant money.
Shanahan said the thing that surprised him the most was there was no complaining in both workshops, just citizens willing to be a part of this process.
“The passion and wanting to be a part of the solution was a refreshing surprise,” he said. “I work for the citizens of this community through my council. We have got to know what the citizens want their future to be. These workshops help me identify where we need to be and give me an understanding of what’s important.”
Shanahan plans to present a report to the town council in about 45-60 days on what he has learned from these workshops and make suggestions to the council on how to get this work done. The next planned meeting will be Wednesday, March 15 at 6 p.m. in town hall. This meeting will be about the town’s budget process and how it gets done. Taxes will be discussed and how the town collects the taxes. Shanahan plans to have the department heads present so the citizens can ask questions, make suggestions and voice any concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.