National Weather Service warns of rip current risk along Crystal Coast this weekend

NEWPORT — Beachgoers in Carteret County are advised by local meteorologists to watch out for rip currents this weekend.
The National Weather Service’s Newport weather forecasting office issued an advisory Thursday saying a strong easterly swell will created an elevated rip current risk, peaking Sunday and Monday.
While all beaches may be affected, eastern-facing beaches – including Cape Lookout and elsewhere on the Outer Banks – are especially liable to have rip currents.
Rip currents are powerful water currents that move perpendicular to the beach and can pull even the strongest swimmer out to sea. The NWS advises that if a swimmer is caught in a rip current, they should keep calm and not swim directly against the current.
“Swim out of the current (parallel to shore), then to shore,” the NWS said in its Thursday announcement. “If you can’t escape, float or treat water. If you need help, yell or wave for assistance.”
The NWS provides forecasts, watches, warnings, outlooks, advisories and more information on its website, weather.gov/mhx/, on Twitter at twitter.com/NWSMoreheadCity, on Facebook at facebook.com/NWSMoreheadCity and on YouTube at youtube.com/NWSMoreheadCity.
