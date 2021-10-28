COVID hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care decrease by nearly half Thursday

CARTERET COUNTY — The number of COVID-related hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care was cut nearly in half from Wednesday to Thursday as active cases also fell.
Hospitalizations at the Morehead City facility went from seven Wednesday to four Thursday, the lowest number seen in months as the latest wave of the coronavirus – driven by the delta variant – finally begins to subside. Of those hospitalized, officials report two are fully vaccinated and two are not fully vaccinated.
Though county health officials reported 13 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, the number of active cases is down compared to Wednesday. As of Thursday afternoon, there were 95 active COVID cases, down from 102 the day prior.
The new cases bring Carteret County’s overall total to 8,442 cases confirmed since spring 2020. Since the onset of the pandemic, 91 residents have died from complications associated with COVID-19.
The county’s percent positivity rate, though it’s dropped significantly in recent weeks, remains above 5% as of Thursday afternoon. The positivity rate – the number of positive COVID-19 tests over the total number of tests conducted – will be used to determine when Carteret County Schools’ students and employees can move to mask-optional instruction. The county must achieve 5% positivity or lower for “several” days to trigger the move to mask optional, according to school officials.
