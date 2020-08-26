Emerald Isle to consider new stormwater rules

EMERALD ISLE — Town Planning Director Josh Edmondson said Monday night he hopes to present the Emerald Isle Planning Board a proposed rewritten stormwater management ordinance for consideration this fall.
Speaking during the planning board’s monthly meeting, conducted via GoToWebinar, Mr. Edmondson said the rewrite he and other town staff are working on would likely include a requirement that stormwater plans submitted for new developments be signed by an engineer.
He also said it’s possible the town could use the services of its own retained engineer, John Freshwater of Crystal Coast Engineering in Swansboro, to look over and approve plans.
“We don’t now require an engineered stormwater plan,” Mr. Edmondson said.
Any changes would require a public hearing and approval by the town board of commissioners.
Part of the reason changes are needed, Mr. Edmondson told the board, is that “about 70 percent of the lots” in town have been built upon and those that remain undeveloped are more marginal in terms of suitability.
In addition, he said, redevelopment that has been occurring generally replaces smaller old homes with larger ones, increasing impervious surface that causes more stormwater runoff.
A review of a stormwater management plan by an engineer, he said, should help ensure new development or redevelopment doesn’t increase stormwater and flooding problems for others.
“We think it’s a good idea,” Mr. Edmondson said, and the town doesn’t want to make development more difficult, just better in terms of stormwater management.
It’s not likely all problems can be fixed, he said, in part because the water table on the island is generally high.
The town already has tougher standards than the minimum state standard, which requires a property owner to retain on their own property the first 1.5 inches of any rainfall event. Emerald Isle requires retention and infiltration of the first 2 inches of rain.
“We don’t have terrible regulations,” Mr. Edmondson told the board. “But we will work on it.”
Still, there is significant flooding in some areas, particularly in the Coast Guard Road corridor, and officials have acknowledged the problems now occur more frequently and during less severe storms, as well. It’s one of the most frequent complaints from property owners.
The town has a number of stormwater collection systems that pump to Emerald Isle Woods Park off Coast Guard Road. There is also a closed system that serves the Coast Guard Road corridor. The town has its own pumps, but occasionally brings in portable pumps before expected heavy rainfall events, such as tropical storms and hurricanes.
There also are private stormwater management systems, such as the retention ponds in the Land’s End development off Coast Guard Road.
Planning board members Monday night agreed the issue needs to be addressed to reduce flooding and the amount of polluted stormwater that flows into canals and Bogue Sound.
Members cited numerous problem areas and said they’d be ready to consider the changes Mr. Edmondson will present to them.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
